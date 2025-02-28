Why 'Dream Target' RB is perfect for Cowboys offense coordinator Klayton Adams
Heading into the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys don't have a featured back to lean on.
Rico Dowdle led the way with 1,079 yards on the ground, but he's scheduled for free agency. Dallas would love to lock him up, but he's one of the top running backs on the market, meaning he could be priced out of Big D.
Even if they retain him, the Cowboys have to find another starting-caliber back. Whether it's to split the load with Dowdle in 2025 or be the bell-cow, Dallas has to get some help.
Enter Kaleb Johnson, who Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report says is the "dream target" in Round 2 for the Cowboys. He says the 225-pound back would be a great fit in any scheme while saying they could scare opposing defenses with Johnson and another stud offensive lineman.
"If the Cowboys come away from the draft with a starting-caliber offensive lineman and a running back who could take the ground game to the next level, they will have had a good draft. The offense has to have something outside of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to scare opposing defenses."
Johnson would fit with nearly any offense but working with Klayton Adams feels like a perfect match. Adams, the new offensive coordinator in Dallas, was the offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and 2024. His O-line helped revitalize the ground game in Arizona, leading to James Conner recording 1,000 yards the past two years — something he didn't do in his first six seasons.
Interestingly enough, Johnson has been compared favorably to Conner, with Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team saying they have a similar build and style of play.
Player comps are far from a perfect science but Johnson's powerful frame would be a perfect addition to a team aiming to become more physical.
