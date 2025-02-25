Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
The NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis this week, which means NFL Draft season is now in full swing. For the Dallas Cowboys, it's an opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the top prospects who could be wearing the star on their helmet next season.
Popular picks in mock drafts for the Cowboys have projected the team going after Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty or one of the top wide receiver prospects like Luther Burden III of Missouri or Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan, but ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the team going in a different direction.
While Kiper has the Cowboys bolstering the running game, he slates North Carolina Tar Heels star Omarion Hampton to Dallas
MORE: Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Kiper says that those in draft circles have Jeanty and Hampton "neck and neck" for RB1. With Jeanty off the board to the Las Vegas Raiders in the top 10, the Cowboys pull the trigger on a "home-run hitter."
"To jump-start the run game, the Cowboys actually need a legit running back. Rico Dowdle was decent (1,079 yards), but he’s a free agent and Dallas will likely want to upgrade," Kiper writes.
"Plus, this team has been known to use early picks at the position in the past, including drafting Ezekiel Elliott at No. 4 in 2016. Hampton is a home-run hitter who had 1,660 yards and 15 rushing TDs in 2024."
MORE: Star NFL Draft prospect could fall into Dallas Cowboys' lap at position of need
Hampton capped off his college career rushing for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, while adding 38 catches for 373 yards and two scores.
With Rico Dowdle set to hit free agency as one of the top running backs available, Dallas could immediately bring in a capable threat in the backfield by selecting Hampton. And with the new coaching staff showing a renewed focus on the running game, Hampton could be the perfect fit.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
