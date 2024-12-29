Rico Dowdle makes history despite Cowboys embarrassing effort in Week 17
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 17 on a hot streak, winning four of their past five games. That gave them a shot at finishing this season with a winning record, and they could have gone to 8-8 with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
With Kenny Pickett making his first start in over a year, the Cowboys saw their odds increase. Or they should have. Instead of taking advantage, however, they were blown out 41-7 and were swept by the Eagles for the first time since 2011.
MORE:KaVontae Turpin gets major promotion with CeeDee Lamb absence
Not everything about this game was bad though. At least Dallas saw one of their best players make history as Rico Dowdle became the first undrafted player to run for 1,000 yards in a single season in franchise history.
Dowdle had 903 yards entering the game and needed just 97 to make franchise history. He accomplished that in Week 17, finishing with 104 yards.
What makes this feat even more impressive is the fact that Jerry Jones was doing all he could to force Ezekiel Elliott onto the field. Despite his own GM holding him back, Dowdle proved he’s capable of carrying the load as a lead back in the NFL.
