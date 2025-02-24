3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys have just one quarterback under contract as they enter the offseason.
Dak Prescott is locked up for the next several years, but Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are both scheduled for free agency. Dallas would surely love to bring Rush back after he’s proven to be a reliable backup.
Lance, however, will likely be looking for a new home.
Cowboys’ COO Stephen Jones said the team could select a quarterback to develop in the 2025 NFL Draft. They won’t go for anyone before Day 3, but there are still viable options, including these three prospects.
Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Riley Leonard spent three seasons at Duke before transferring to Notre Dame for his final collegiate season.
During his career, he had 7,311 yards with 45 touchdowns against 18 picks. While he’s far from a polished passer, Leonard adds value in the run game.
In 2024, he ran for 906 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. He’s been compared favorably to Daniel Jones, who was a star at Duke before Leonard arrived. That might not excite fans, but Jones would have been seen as a decent selection had he been a Day 3 pick—which is where Leonard is projected.
Will Howard, Ohio State
Will Howard flashed his potential for Kansas State but took off with Ohio State. He led them to the National Championship as he threw for 4,010 yards with a 35-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Praised for his leadership and intelligence, Howard isn’t known for elevating talent around him. Even so, he can make NFL throws and has the makings of a game-manager, which is what most teams want from their backup.
Quinn Ewers, Texas
One of the top recruits in the nation entering college in 2021, Quinn Ewers began his career at Ohio State. He was a backup for one season before moving to Texas.
Ewers excelled for the Longhorns, throwing for 9,128 yards with 68 touchdowns and 24 picks. He doesn’t have elite arm strength and injuries are a concern but he’s a strong leader who can reads defenses as well as anyone.
Dallas might have to consider moving into the fourth round if they’re interested in Ewers, but he could be worth it.
