Why was DeMarvion Overshown a no show in Cowboys loss?

Tyler Reed

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
It's going to be a long week for the Dallas Cowboys and the fanbase, as the team was boat-raced by the New Orleans Saints 44-19 on Sunday.

Yes, it took a team effort to lose in this fashion, but one Cowboys player may not have been given the opportunity to make the splash many had hoped for. That player is Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Overshown finally got his opportunity to shine in Week 1 and made the most of his Dallas debut. Appearing in 58% of the defensive snaps last week, Overshown finished with 11 total tackles and 1 sack. So, it would be no surprise for the team to unleash Overshown this week as well, right?

According to Jon Macri of Pro Football Focus, Overshown appeared in just 30.5 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 2. Week 1 grades on PFF had Overshown as the third-best linebacker in the entire league. So, what changed in one week?

Injury could be a simple answer. Overshown missed his entire rookie season due to an ACL injury. However, if it was a schematic reason, then the Cowboys coaching staff may need a good answer as to why someone like Overshown wasn't given more of an opportunity in a blowout loss.

Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.

