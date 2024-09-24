Will Dalvin Cook suit up for Cowboys in Week 4? Mike McCarthy plays coy
Through three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys running game has failed to be effective and fans have been calling for a change in the backfield.
One option for the team is to promote four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, but the Cowboys have been reluctant to do so.
With a short turnaround in Week 4, Cook could provide fresh legs in the Cowboys backfield and is an intriguing option for Dallas.
MORE: Cowboys named potential trade destination for former Pro Bowl RB
But will the team make the move?
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the possibility when meeting with the media on Monday, but he played coy and would not reveal the team's plans.
In the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the running game once again failed to get going.
Dallas' running backs combined for just 51 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries in the loss.
With the division rival New York Giants waiting to host the Cowboys on Thursday night, the Cowboys need to make the move and do anything they can to provide a spark on offense.
If they leave Cook on the practice squad yet again, the "all-in" label for 2024 needs to officially be removed.
