Cowboys named potential trade destination for former Pro Bowl RB
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a second straight loss at home to fall to 1-2 on the season. The Cowboys' defense was once again a mess, while the running game continues to prove its spot in the NFL rankings cellar was warranted.
Dallas' running backs combined for just 51 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries in the loss.
Meanwhile, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who the Cowboys passed on in free agency, went off for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
It was a harsh reminder of what could have been for Cowboys fans if the team would've taken a swing on a big-name free agent running back.
Dallas will need to seriously consider adding reinforcements in the backfield if there is not improvement over the next few weeks, because the lack of production and consistency from the running back-by-committee is proving to be a major issue for the offense.
One way to bolster the running back room is through trade before the November 5 deadline, and ESPN's Dan Graziano provides an intriguing option: Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders.
"They didn't invest in the position this offseason and aren't generating much in the run game so far," Graziano wrote. "Maybe they could use a boost from the outside, considering they rank 26th in yards per rush (3.7)."
Jerry Jones said the Cowboys didn't pursue Henry in free agency because they couldn't afford him, but Sanders comes at a much more affordable price.
Graziano notes, "An acquiring team would have to deal with a prorated portion of his $4.02 million guaranteed salary, but no money is guaranteed after this year. Carolina would take on a mere $2.95 million in dead money, plus any portion of the salary it would have to pay as a condition of the trade."
Sanders currently sits behind Chuba Hubbard in Carolina, who also drafted former Texas Longhorns star Jonathon Brooks with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cowboys fans should be familiar with Sanders, who spent four seasons with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, including a 2022 Pro Bowl campaign where he rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns.
While Sanders has seen his production drastically drop in Carolina, perhaps a fresh start could get him back to his Pro Bowl form. It would certainly be worth a shot for the Cowboys after three weeks of underwhelming performances from the backs currently on the roster.
It will come down to whether Jerry Jones truly is "all-in."
