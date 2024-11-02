Will Ezekiel Elliott be active vs Falcons or did Dallas Cowboys finally wake up?
The Dallas Cowboys have a pivotal matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Another loss could put the team in a place that no fan or the front office wants to think about. The game will be a tough test, as the Falcons have proved to be one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season.
For the Cowboys to win, they need to be on their A-game, which means putting the best possible players on the field. It appears that running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be one of those players suiting up in Atlanta.
According to Jon Machota, Elliott will not be traveling with the team to Atlanta and will be inactive. Sure, the news has to hurt Cowboys fans, but this is a move that needed to be done long before this weekend.
MORE: Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones has himself to blame for struggles; Guyton improving
Elliott's second stint in Dallas has not been what anyone had hoped. The former All-Pro running back has 149 yards rushing on 48 carries. When the team brought Elliott back in the offseason, it felt like a very strange move.
Hopefully the team didn't miss out on bringing any other free -agent running backs in. I wonder what Derrick Henry is up to?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 keys to victory for Week 9
Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons injury report, Week 9: Wednesday, October 30
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up