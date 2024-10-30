Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 keys to victory for Week 9
Time is working against the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) as they aim to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2020 when they visit the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons (5-3).
Dallas fell 30-24 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, while the Falcons narrowly defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26, fending off a comeback attempt.
MORE: Jerry Jones expresses confidence in Cowboys' turnaround
This Sunday, the Cowboys will make their third visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their first since 2018. Currently, the Cowboys are riding a three-game winning streak against the Falcons, with their most recent matchup occurring in 2021, when Dallas triumphed over Atlanta with a decisive score of 43-3.
For Dallas, every game is a must-win as the NFC East becomes increasingly competitive. The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles are in a tight two man race for the top, while the wild card situation is also heating up, with eight other teams holding four wins or more.
Here are three keys to victory for the Cowboys in Week 9.
Stifling the Run
In what has been the Achilles' heel of the Cowboys' defense this season, the unit will once again face another test in stopping the run.
Atlanta possesses a solid backfield duo in running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Robinson, in his second season, ranks ninth in the league in rushing with 546 yards and has four rushing touchdowns along with 31 receptions for 244 yards and one touchdown through the air.
Allgeier in his third season, has recorded 352 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.1 yards per carry.
After Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers, Dallas has allowed over 200 rushing yards twice this season and more than 180 yards four times. As a result, their run defense has significantly declined, and they are now tied with the Carolina Panthers for the league's worst average, allowing 154.6 rushing yards per game.
Any chance of getting back to .500 starts with run defense.
Clutch the Pigskin
Turnovers have been an issue lately, particularly for quarterback Dak Prescott, who, following Week 8, has now thrown six interceptions in the past three games.
"Once again, we put ourselves behind in the turnover battle," Prescott told DallasCowboys.com. "That's on me and I can't have that and win games. I've got to clean that up, period."
Prescott's turnover issues in the past three weeks have resulted in 24 points allowed by the defense. Dallas ranks third in total interceptions thrown, with nine this season. The Falcons are currently tied for fourth in defensive interceptions, with seven on the year.
Unleash 88 again
Sunday night in Santa Clara did not end as the Cowboys had hoped; however, one bright spot was CeeDee Lamb, who looked like the All-Pro player he had been last season.
Despite the loss, Lamb recorded 13 receptions on 17 targets a team and season high for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb was also responsible for nine of the Cowboys' 18 first downs.
The performance of the three-time Pro Bowler helped close the gap in the score from 27-10 to a 30-24 deficit, giving the Dallas Cowboys a chance in the final minutes of the game.
Currently, Lamb ranks third in receiving yards with 613, third in targets with 72, ninth in receptions with 45, and twelfth in touchdowns with 4.
When 88 is heavily involved, the offense becomes difficult to slow down.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up
3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys humiliating loss in Week 8 vs 49ers
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heartbreaking loss to the 49ers
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul