Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones has himself to blame for struggles; Guyton improving
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend and are approximately 24 hours away from the 'Boys taking the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Unfortunately, Dallas will once again be without All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, while fellow All-Pro Trevon Diggs is set to be a gametime decision on Sunday afternoon.
It could be another dicey performance for the Cowboys as the injury bug continues to rear its ugly head.
While we wait for kickoff, let's take a spin around the block and check out some of the headlines making the rounds on social media.
Jerry Jones only has himself to blame for struggles
The Dallas Cowboys running game is at the bottom of the barrel in the NFL, and the Cowboys have no one to blame but themselves. We're looking at you, Jerry Jones. Blogging the Boys takes a deeper look.
Tyler Guyton improving during rookie season
Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Guyton has placed plenty of criticism during his rookie campaign, but no one has delivered harsher criticism to himself. The ability to look inward and identify his own weaknesses is part of why Guyton has been improving as his rookie season rolls on.
Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com has more on Guyton and his improvement after two months.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Jerry Jones teases potential Cowboys trade deadline activity... Jerry Jones 'did not anticipate' the Cowboys having a challenging season... Dallas Cowboys must cut the cord with failing defensive tackle... Brandon Aubrey recalls 'oh sh--' moment when chosen for jury duty... Will DaRon Bland play for Cowboys in Week 9 vs. Falcons?
