Jerry Jones adamant on Trey Lance's place on Cowboys roster
The Dallas Cowboys don't have a situation at quarterback. Well, unless you don't count the contract situation between the starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, and the franchise.
However, Prescott will be suiting up as QB 1 when the Cowboys take the field on Week 1 of the regular schedule.
But a lot of eyes are on the quarterback depth chart, including a former top-ten pick who didn't have a locked-in spot on the official 53-man roster. That was until moments ago.
MORE: Dak Prescott will hold special role in Dallas Cowboys' preseason finale
When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it official that Trey Lance would be a member of the official 53-man roster.
News that isn't shocking and could put Lance at ease, knowing he isn't battling for a spot on the team anymore and could play more lose in the final preseason game of the season.
MORE: Trey Lance discusses Dak Prescott mentorship and preseason approach
Lance has made the roster and could be the perfect opportunity to learn his craft, as the North Dakota State legend will be behind Prescott and Cooper Rush this season.
Who knows, if contract discussions between Prescott and the organization stall, fans could be looking at Lance as the next man under center in Dallas.
