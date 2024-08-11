Will Tyler Guyton earn a starting job in NFL Preseason Week 1
The Cowboys' preseason is about to commence, and the team still has plenty of questions to answer, including who will be their left tackle heading into the regular season.
After losing future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith in free agency, the Cowboys drafted Tyler Guyton in the first round.
Originally brought in as a developmental prospect, Guyton's role has become a focal point of interest as Chuma Edoga has taken most of the first-team reps at left tackle.
Although Guyton will not be starting in the Cowboys' first preseason game, he is expected to receive significant playing time. The key question is whether Tyler Guyton can emerge as the starting left tackle by the end of the preseason.
How Tyler Guyton can become the starting LT
Tyler Guyton will need to focus on minimizing penalties while making a strong impact both in run-blocking and pass protection.
Given that he'll be facing depth players and those vying for roster spots, Guyton will need to excel in pass protection. If he struggles against these rotational players, it raises concerns about his readiness for a starting role, especially with the Cowboys' first regular-season matchup against Myles Garrett and the Browns on the horizon.
Guyton will also need to outperform Chuma Edoga to secure the starting position. However, fans should support both players and want the best man to win! Remember the Cowboys don't miss when drafting offensive line in the first round, Guyton will get his chance to shine sooner or later.
