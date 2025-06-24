NFL insider reveals major update on Cowboys WR George Pickens
The Dallas Cowboys swung a massive trade to boost their receiving corps last month when they acquired George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In one fell swoop, the Cowboys went from having very questionable wide receiver depth behind CeeDee Lamb to now boasting one of the most tantalizing one-two punches in football, and it could make things very interesting in the NFC East.
Of course, Pickens does not come without his fair share of baggage, as he was apparently a nightmare for the Steelers' coaching staff to deal with, which was one of the reasons why they jettisoned him in the first place.
Nevertheless, the former second-round pick is absurdly talented and already has a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt, so many are expecting big things from Pickens in Dallas.
Saad Yousuf of The Athletic recently revealed that Pickens has been showing out in offseason workouts, which could sult in the Cowboys' offense being exceedingly dangerous in 2025.
"The George Pickens hype is understandable," Yousuf wrote. "The Cowboys essentially acquired Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a third-round pick. If early showings are any indication, the move has big boom potential. Obviously, there’s a reason the Steelers moved on from Pickens but those concerns are more with his attitude and demeanor. In terms of actual talent, there are very few questions."
Even last year in a "down" season, Pickens demonstrated plenty of game-breaking ability, catching 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns. That's good for an average of 15.3 yards per catch, and in 2023, he led the NFL with 18.1 yards per grab after hauling in 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five scores.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver is entering the final year of his deal, which obviously could make things a bit complicated for the Cowboys over the long haul. But for now, Dallas is focused on the present, and there is no doubt that Pickens makes the Cowboys a better team in the moment.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof