Where does Dak Prescott land in CBS Sports' NFL QB tier rankings?
The NFL quarterback rankings attract significant attention during the season of rankings.
Earlier this week, ESPN released a ranking of the top 10 NFL quarterbacks as voted on by league talent evaluators. On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Will Brinson shared his QB tier list, featuring seven different tiers ranging from the best of the best to those who still have more to prove.
The top-tier signal callers include names like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Arguably the most polarizing name on the list is Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott. The 9th year pro is placed in tier three, sharing the stage with Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.
Prescott turned in the best season of his career last year with Mike McCarthy calling plays and CeeDee Lamb morphing into one of the best receivers in football. Id expect more of the same this season, particularly with all parties involved going into contract seasons. The Cowboys feel like they will either light the NFL up in pursuit of Jerry Jones cold, hard cash or fail spectacularly because of Jerry Jones white hot pressure cooker.- Will Brinson
Prescott, who has been under center for the Cowboys since 2016, is now entering the final year of a four-year, $140 million contract he signed in 2021. During this time, the Cowboys have achieved three consecutive 12-5 regular season finishes, secured a pair of division titles, and made three postseason appearances.
The multi-million dollar quarterback has unfortunately struggled to find any postseason success, posting just a 2-5 record and never making it past the divisional round. Despite the contract situation, Prescott has a lot of weight on his shoulders and the pressure is on to deliver in 2024.
