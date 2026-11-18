There was a big move made by the Dallas Cowboys this week when they decided to take play-calling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker and handing the responsibility to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine.

Pettine, who was hired to assist Parker following the Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, comes over with plenty of experience. He was especially dominant during his tenure with the New York Jets when he worked under Rex Ryan from 2009-2012.

During that time, the Jets were constantly chasing the New England Patriots, and Rob Gronkowski remembers how tough they were. Gronk, who entered the NFL in 2010, was a guest of Kay Adams on Up & Adams on Wednesday and said Pettine always made it difficult on opposing teams. He also said the Cowboys needed a change and that Pettine could provide a spark.

Mike Pettine knows how to confuse the opposing QB

New York Jets defensive coordinator Mike Pettine talks with the defensive unit during training camp at SUNY Cortland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They always made it confusing. Mike made it confusing as a defensive coordinator every time you went against him. He would load up the front. You didn't know who was blitzing. You didn't know who was going to drop back. Those types of schemes and disguises make it really hard for a quarterback to you know, to be able to do what he wants to do," Gronkowski said.

"It makes it harder for a quarterback as well because he has to make split decisions, you know, right away on every single play. And it makes it harder on players as well if you're hot, you know, because they're blitzing, so you've got to run a different route. Just all that type of stuff goes into play. But, yes, Mike with his defenses definitely stands out. I think this is a big spark. You know, for the Dallas Cowboys as well. They needed a change."

“Mike [Pettine] made it confusing as a defensive coordinator every time you went against him…You didn’t know who was blitzing”



Gronk says Pettine is the “spark” the Cowboys defense needs to turn the season around ⚡️@heykayadams | @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/gKMkZ5KcQx — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 18, 2026

Pettine also spent the past four seasons working with defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who is known for bringing the heat with the blitz as well. That should give Dallas fans even more confidence that their new play-caller could make a positive impact.

Week 11 can be a "get-right" game for the Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings Assistant Head Coach Mike Pettine talks to players on the bench during the game against the Detroit Lions | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This week, Pettine will take on the Tennessee Titans, a team that is just 1-8 and has a young quarterback under center in Cam Ward. Gronkowski believes that could be an excellent matchup for Pettine, who should be able to get after Ward with the blitz.

"They're going versus the Tennessee Titans, who offense isn't particularly that great. You know, they still got a young quarterback who's still learning. So this is the game to, you know, go all out, you know, to put the blitzes on, you know, to get that spark that you were just talking about, to get boosted."

Gronk added that the 4-6 Cowboys are still in the playoff race, but that they must begin to win games. That's why they made the move now, since they can try and get right against a struggling opponent before the schedule gets tougher down the stretch.

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