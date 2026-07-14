Cowboys' Secret Weapon On Coaching Staff Could Push Team Over The Hump

The Dallas Cowboys had a mission to improve on defense entering the 2026 offseason, after fielding the No. 30 overall-ranked unit in the league and the NFL's worst pass defense last season.

The turnaround was put in the hands of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who has a history of producing All-Pro defensive backs, and after some strong additions in free agency and an impressive haul in the 2026 NFL Draft, everything seems to be heading in the right direction.

But while there is a lot of praise and hype surrounding Parker, an under-the-radar hiring could be the team's secret weapon for the upcoming season.

Enter renowned pass rush specialist Brandon "BT" Jordan.

Jordan has worked with the who's who of NFL pass rushers, including Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, and Von Miller. He also has a previous relationship with Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark from their time with the Green Bay Packers, and he's ready to put his mark on the Cowboys' pass rush.

With the Cowboys changing defensive schemes under Parker, it's going to be exciting to see if Jordan can unlock some of the potential from the team's young pass rushers on the edge.

Can BT Jordan Unleash The Beasts?

Dallas Cowboys players Donovan Ezeiruaku and Sam Williams watch the game between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before joining the Cowboys, Jordan worked with the Arizona Cardinals as part of the NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, the Michigan State Spartans, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos.

During his two years with the Broncos, Denver led the league in sacks, and now the Cowboys are hoping to find that same magic.

With players like Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, and Marist Liufau all moving to outside linebacker as part of the move to a hybrid 3-4 scheme, Jordan's expertise will be needed. And it appears that the players are confident in what he brings to the table.

“The goal is always high,” Ezeiruaku said, via the Dallas Morning News. “We’re not going to talk about [numbers] just yet. But, of course, we have our goals in our rooms, especially in our outside linebacker room. We brought in a guy like Coach BT Jordan, who’s done it in the past, helping rooms get off that hump. He did it the last two years in Denver, so with that help, I think we have the room to do it, to produce a lot of pressure and get the quarterback on the ground.”

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark celebrates with Donovan Ezeiruaku after a sack against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Parker and Jordan bringing their expertise and fresh look at the game, and with a revamped roster, the pieces are in place for Dallas to have a defensive turnaround.

Let's just hope it all comes together and that the Cowboys can improve on their 35 sacks from a year ago.

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