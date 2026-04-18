1 Perfect EDGE Target for Cowboys in Every Round of 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is almost here and the Dallas Cowboys will have some big decisions to make when it comes to how they're going to address the defense.

Edge rusher is one of the many positions the Cowboys need to take care of, and the earlier the better. Dallas badly needs a huge difference-maker who can bolster a pass-rush that finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL last season.

But, as we know, the board doesn't always fall the way teams want it to and there is no guarantee the Cowboys will get an edge rusher in Round 1. We could also see Dallas double-dipping at the position over the course of the three-day event.

That's why we're taking a look at one edge rusher the Cowboys could take in each round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and we're even including one in the rounds the Cowboys don't have picks just in case Dallas trades into them.

Round 1: Rueben Bain, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Viewed as the second-best pure edge rusher in this year's class, the Cowboys would be getting a steal with Bain at No. 12 overall.

While his arm length isn't there, all the other traits are. Bain can blow up blocks and get around the edge with the best of them, whether that's with speed or power, he's got a great motor and amounts to a difference-maker against the run.

For a team that needs more sack production and a boost to the run defense, Bain checks all the boxes for Dallas.

Round 2: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Like Bain, Howell suffers from short arms, but he makes up for that with his motor and burst off the edge. Howell was very productive at Texas A&M, tallying 11.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

Making Howell's transition to the NFL easier, Christian Parker's defense with the Cowboys is the same one Howell was playing in with the Aggies.

Round 3: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

One of the more well-rounded Day 2 edge rushers, Dennis-Sutton is capable of making an immediate impact against the run as well as in the pass-rush, two areas the Cowboys need to improve in.

The Penn State product posted 25 tackles for loss and 17 sacks the past two seasons, and a career-best 77.1 run defense grade in 2025, per Pro Football Focus, showed the strides he made against the run last season.

Round 4: Romello Height, Texas Tech

Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's not easy to stand out playing opposite David Bailey, but Height managed to do that in 2025 after seeing his production explode, going from 2.5 sacks in 2024 to 10 in 2025.

He has the speed aspect of his game nailed down, but Height's lack of NFL-caliber strength is why he won't go higher than late Day 3, early Day 4. If he can add more play strength, Height is capable of being a top-notch pass-rush specialist.

Round 5: Caden Curry, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Curry, who only started for one season, saved his best collegiate year for last in 2025, tallying 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss at Ohio State.

Of course, the lack of starting experience is a concern, but that also means there might be untapped potential with the former Buckeyes edge rusher, who can play in odd and even fronts.

Round 6: Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

Western Michigan defensive lineman Nadame Tucker. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first thing that immediately jumps off the page at you about Tucker is his senior production. The Western Michigan star was a total menace in 2025, posting a whopping 21 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

Because he transferred to Western Michigan from Houston in 2025, Tucker only has one year of starting experience in the FBS, which is no doubt a concern. But considering how seamlessly he made the jump, one has to wonder just what else he is capable of with some development.

Round 7: Anthony Lucas, USC

Southern California defensive lineman Anthony Lucas. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In terms of college production, there isn't much to write home about with Lucas, who posted just three sacks over three campaigns with the Trojans.

What you're looking at with Lucas is promise, which is pretty much the case with all late-Day 3 picks. Lucas has the template with size, burst and overall athleticism, now he just needs the right coaching to take him further.