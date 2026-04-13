Cowboys Could Stop Elite Prospect's Draft Fall & Become Instant Contenders

Much of the conversation surrounding the Dallas Cowboys leading up to the 2026 NFL draft centers around whether the team will trade up to target one of the elite defensive prospects in this year's class.

Names linked to the Cowboys in potential trade scenarios have been Texas Tech All-American EDGE David Bailey and Miami Hurricanes superstar Rueben Bain Jr., but a dream scenario for the team may allow Dallas to keep its arsenal of draft picks for an even bigger draft day haul.

During a recent episode of ESPN's Get Up, the panel discussed how the Cowboys can use a successful draft to become immediate contenders in the NFC East.

Kevin Clark from This Is Football painted a perfect situation where the Cowboys could sit tight and take advantage of a draft day slide to land a player like Bain or Ohio State do-it-all safety Caleb Downs.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A run on wide receivers and/or offensive linemen could lead to a Bain slide, along with recent revelations about a fatal 2024 car accident the Hurricanes star was linked to, while safeties are often undervalued. Clark specifically mentioned Bain as the pick that could change the franchise's trajectory.

"If you are a fan of the Cowboys, what you are praying for is all the wide receivers go, and then you want the offensive tackles to go, and then you want to have at least one of those stud defensive players fall to you," Clark said.

The Rueben Bain Jr. Plan?

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. celebrates after sacking Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have some strong building blocks in place, and wasted no time adding key pieces to the defense that will help the league's No. 30 overall-ranked unit.

Dallas has All-Pro caliber players and Pro Bowl talent littered throughout the depth chart, but one of the biggest weaknesses remains at pass rusher, which is where Bain could step in and immediately elevate the entire defense.

"Bain and Downs. They both dominated in big games. And guess what? I think either of those guys, first of all, you run to the podium," Clark said. "If they're able to get one of those guys, they're going to be immediate NFC East contenders because they don't need much. Their offense is a really high floor. Their defense, Quinnen Williams, one of the best defensive tackles in the entire league, and the Rashan Gary acquisition.

If you add a Downs, if you add a Bain, that's immediate impact. I just think they're going to be able to compete in that division, which I think is a little more wide open than it has been the last couple of years. I think that Bain is the pick there, and we know he's played a lot of ball, played it into January. He's going to be able to play in big games immediately. Someone will drop to the Cowboys, and it will change the complexion of the NFL next year."

Bain's Defensive Impact

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There is no denying Bain would be a perfect playmaker in Christian Parker's defensive scheme, thanks to his ability to impact the play in multiple ways.

Bain recorded a career-high 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception during his final season at Miami. He was a consensus All-American, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and the Ted Hendricks Award winner as the top defensive end in college football.

As long as the Cowboys can clear Bain of any off-field concerns, a situation where he falls to No. 12 overall on Day 1 of the draft should have the war room popping bottles in celebration.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.