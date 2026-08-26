2027 NFL Mock Draft Has Cowboys Landing Physical Georgia Linebacker

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys focused heavily on the defensive side of the ball. That included their work in the NFL draft, where they used five of seven picks on defenders.

Early returns have been impressive as the Cowboys have been thrilled with rookies such as Caleb Downs and Jaishawn Barham, who could both be Week 1 starters. While these players, as well as many other additions, should help improve the defense, the Cowboys could look for even more help in 2027.

That’s why ESPN’s Jordan Reid has them going defense once again with their first pick in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 24: Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid has Dallas selecting at No. 24, which is where they land Georgia linebacker Chris Cole. UGA has been churning out one defensive stud after another and Reid believes Cole can be their next star at linebacker.

“The Cowboys expect to have an improved defense this season, but they still need more youthful reinforcements on that side of the ball. Cole is set to be the next of the long line of quality linebackers that Georgia has produced under Kirby Smart,” Reid wrote.

“At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, he has the size, range and physicality that teams covet. Cole needs to improve his take-on strength in the box and coverage awareness but would be a nice fit in Dallas, especially with Dee Winters set to be a free agent after the season.”

Cole had a breakout campaign in 2025 with 59 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks for Georgia. He showed solid coverage skills but what really stood out was his ability to make plays in the backfield, something the Cowboys can surely use more of.

Cowboys current LB corps has uncertain future

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid mentioned Dee Winters, but he isn’t the only free agent Dallas needs to be concerned with at linebacker. DeMarvion Overshown is also in the final year of his deal, although he has some major question marks. Overshown has the talent to be one of the best linebackers in the league, but has only played in 19 games since being selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

If he stays healthy, Overshown could be in line for a massive payday. The Cowboys would have to think long and hard about that given his health, as well as the presence of Jaishawn Barham, who has been a star in the preseason.

Ideally, the Cowboys and Overshown find some common ground in a deal and Barham continues to impress and locks down a starting spot. Should that happen, a strong case could be made for targeting an EDGE or cornerback before adding another linebacker with such a premium selection.

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