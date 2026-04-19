3 Current Dallas Cowboys Who Could Lose Their Job on Draft Night

The Dallas Cowboys won't have to wait much longer before shaking up their roster through the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dallas has made some notable signings and trades in free agency but will now be in position to select some future franchise players on defense with two picks in the first round. But after that, the later rounds will provide the team a chance to bolster depth at some key positions or even finding a diamond in the rough.

With many roster questions still needing answers, the draft will give the front office a potential clearer look at where things stand with the personnel on both sides of the ball heading into training camp and the 2026 season, meaning some current Cowboys could be pushed out as a result.

Shemar James, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James lines up during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Cowboys still need a linebacker this offseason, and the first round could provide a major opportunity to fill that void as Christian Parker continues to revamp the defense.

If Dallas trades up and selects a player like Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, James' future with the Cowboys could be clouded. He started six games in 14 appearances with the Cowboys last season while posting 91 total tackles and 1.5 sacks along with a forced fumble, but this might not be enough to guarantee

If the Cowboys add a player like Styles to the fold, James will have to prove during training camp that he's still deserving of a roster spot at the linebacker position.

Malik Hooker, DB

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker makes an interception against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Malik Hooker's future with the Cowboys has been in question since the start of free agency when Dallas added safeties Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals) and P.J. Locke (Denver Broncos).

Those two veterans are set to be starters in the secondary next season, but things could only get tougher for Hooker if the Cowboys select a player like Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 12 overall.

Downs would enter his rookie year as a frachise piece on the Dallas defense, making it tough to see Hooker being able to carve out playing time next season barring injury to other players in front of him on the depth chart.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are set at tight end with Jake Ferguson but adding depth to that spot in later rounds of the draft could be a route the front office elects to take.

Luke Schoonmaker has yet to live up to his second-round billing across three seasons with Dallas, and the team could elect to add a more impactful backup for Ferguson as a result. Brevyn Spann-Ford will certainly have a chance to earn that role as well.

Given that Schoonmaker will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, it might be best for Dallas to part ways with him early if the team ends up adding a rookie tight end through the draft.

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