With the 2026 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys have a slew of directions they can go during the three-day event, especially in Round 1.

The Cowboys sport a pair of first-round picks, one of four teams in that boat. That means Dallas is well-positioned to add help on the defensive side of the ball, which is still a major concern after a less-than stellar free agency period.

We could see the Cowboys trading up or down at either one of their first-round spots, but in our following three-round mock, we have Dallas getting aggressive in a move up to add a blue-chip prospect in Round 1.

From there, Dallas makes two more additions to its ailing defense that could send Dallas from second to first in the NFC East in 2026. Here's what we came up with.

Round 1, Pick No. 6 (via CLE): LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

TRADE: Cowboys get pick Nos. 6 and 39 (second round), Browns get Pick Nos. 12, 20 and 2027 third-round pick

Dallas gives up its two first-round picks in the deal but adds the second-round pick the team didn't have initially and keeps its 2026 third-round selection by offering up a future pick.

Meanwhile, the Browns acquire an extra first-round pick and add to their 2027 stable for a draft that is expected to be better than this year's, especially at the quarterback position.

The Cowboys' defense was the biggest reason for their downfall in 2025 and Styles would be just what the doctor ordered to help get that unit back on track.

Styles is supremely athletic with sideline-to-sideline speed and is an elite run defender who will help improve a Dallas unit that was bottom-10 against the run in 2025.

Styles is also an asset in coverage and has experience wearing the green dot, which is another role the Cowboys need to fill at linebacker. Long story short: Styles checks all the boxes for Dallas.

Round 2, Pick 39 (via CLE): EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have prioritized scheme fits for Christian Parker's defense and that's a reason why the team doesn't seem keen on bringing back its 2025 sacks leader, Jadeveon Clowney.

Howell fits Parker's defense like a glove. Texas A&M ran the same scheme Dallas will be deploying in 2026 under head coach Mike Elko. Parker was a defensive analyst under Elko in 2018 when he was the defensive coordinator.

The 6-foot-2, 253-pound prospect can stand up and rush off the edge with an already deep repertoire of moves. Howell has impressive bend and burst and while he does possess the dreaded short arms, Howell makes up for that with a high motor.

He may start off as a rotational edge rusher but has the potential to be a three-down player at some point down the road.

Round 3, Pick 92: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones has lamented the Cowboys not re-signing slot corner Jourdan Lewis and it's clear why: Dallas didn't have a sufficient slot cornerback in 2025.

With the plan to deploy DaRon Bland on the outside, Dallas has to figure out who will play in the slot. That could be PJ Locke, Jalen Thompson or Cobie Durant, or the Cowboys could opt to take someone like Stukes.

At 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, Stukes is a big nickel defender and his size will make things difficult for smaller slot receivers. On top of his impressive frame, the Arizona product has 4.33 speed, which makes him capable of hanging with faster receivers.

What's even better is Stukes' versatility, as he can play at safety, where the Cowboys need more depth and more competition for starting roles. Stukes also has leadership qualities after being a team captain at Arizona.