3 Dallas Cowboys Facing Make-or-Break Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get themselves over .500 for the first time this season when they meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night in Week 5.

This is a game the Cowboys simply cannot lose. The Buccaneers are down bad at 0-4 and won't even have their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, for the contest.

As important as this game is for the Cowboys, it's even more so for three Cowboys in particular.

Here's two Cowboys players and one coach facing the biggest make-or-break situation in Week 5.

CB DaRon Bland

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland runs out onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes REFILE - CORRECTING ID | REUTERS

Through four games, Bland is giving up a completion rate of 71.4% and a passer rating of 129.5 when targeted. It goes without saying that simply isn't anywhere near good enough.

Jerry Jones still isn't that concerned, though, and he doesn't think Cowboys fans should be as concerned about Bland as they rightly are after he was bad once again last week.

“I understand how our fans could be concerned. But I’m not as concerned as you might think," Jones said of Bland.

The fact of the matter is, Bland has been bad for two-plus seasons now, and no, being healthier hasn't changed that. He's going to get picked on more and more with Joey Porter Jr. shutting down the other side of the field and that's only going to expose him more.

If Bland doesn't get his act together soon, he could find himself with a reduced role, especially once Cobie Durant returns from injury.

Nick Sorensen

Jul 29, 2026; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have had two field goals blocked in the last two games, and there was nearly a third. The first came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, and the other in Week 4 versus the Houston Texans.

What's worse is the Texans attacked the exact same flaw they saw the Cowboys have in Week 3, head coach DeMeco Ryans said.

“During the film study you definitely saw a breakdown in the protection. You’ve seen it consistently. That’s how you study film,” Ryans said. “You look for those weaknesses, how you can exploit a team. We saw a weakness there in the C and D gap area.”

“We were able to show that kick from the Baltimore game, how they were able to block it, and we’re gonna design a plan similar to that to see if they fixed it. That’s what all teams do. If you see a breakdown, see if they fixed it the next week," he added.

Blocked field goals haven't been the only issue, though, as Dallas' special teams unit has given up a few big returns this season, also.

The failure to adjust is a major indictment on special teams coach Nick Sorensen, who has got to get things figured out. Another poor showing should, at the very least, make his seat hot.

Shavon Revel

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Revel only played seven snaps last week, but that was because he wasn't at 100% after battling a knee injury suffered in Week 3.

The second-year cornerback was off the injury report this week and should see more work as a result, especially if Porter doesn't take on a full workload again.

We have to believe that the leash on Bland is shortening at least a little bit after he has struggled through four games. If Revel, who has been OK but not great this season, can play at a higher level, he could put himself in line to steal more snaps away from Bland.

If not, Revel could find himself buried on the depth chart once Durant gets back.

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