3 EDGE Rushers Cowboys Should Target Instead of Von Miller

On Wednesday, it was reported that Von Miller was interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys. The Texas-native posted a picture of himself and a Cowboys uniform, sparking speculation that he could be joining America's Team.

By Thursday morning, cold water had been thrown on that theory. As Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis writes, Dallas has no interest in making the move. That might upset the fan base, but it actually makes sense. The Cowboys might not have an elite EDGE, but they have a veteran they believe in with Rashan Gary, as well as two young players who could break out in Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence.

Allowing that trio some time to see if they can make it work is the right move. Adding a veteran now could prove to be more of a progress stopper than anything. That said, the Cowboys could look to add someone during the season, just as they did with Jadeveon Clowney last year, if these players aren't panning out. If that's the approach they use, here are three names that could be on the radar.

Derek Barnett

Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett in action during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derek Barnett was the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and due to his high draft status, he's often seen as a bust, which is an unfair label. Barnett played 6.5 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, and never became the superstar pass rusher they hoped he would be. He has, however, always been a solid player who can set the edge against the run and deliver when rushing the passer.

He was traded to the Houston Texans during the 2023 season, and has played 39 games for one of the best defenses in the NFL. With the Texans, he's recorded 66 tackles, 12.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles, and scored two defensive touchdowns. He wouldn't be a game-changer by any means, but he's somebody who can give you quality snaps at a reserved position and has experience working in hybrid defensive schemes.

Haason Reddick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick reacts after a play against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a time when Haason Reddick was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He recorded double digit sacks in four consecutive seasons from 2020 through 2023, two of which were with the Philadelphia Eagles. During that span, he had 27 sacks, but hasn't been nearly as impactful the past two years.

In 2025, Reddick played 13 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Reddick is more of a standup outside linebacker, which could help him fit well in Christian Parker's scheme. He's also more explosive than Barnett, but the downside is that he's not going to offer nearly as much against the run.

Joey Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best option out of the three players that we're looking at today would easily be Joey Bosa. The third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Bosa is entering his 11th season in the NFL. He spent nine years with the Chargers and had 343 tackles and 72 sacks in that span, but he also dealt with plenty of durability concerns, which had a lot to do with them moving on ahead of the 2025 season.

Bosa played last year with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in 15 games and recording 29 tackles, five sacks, and an NFL-leading five forced fumbles. There will always be durability concerns with Bosa, but he's somebody who is well-rounded, incredibly experienced, and knows how to get after the quarterback. If Dallas gets into the regular season and isn't seeing what they like out of their group of pass rushers, signing somebody such as Bosa, assuming he's still available, would be a winning move.

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