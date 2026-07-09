Cowboys Insider Puts Damper on Possibility of Dallas Signing Von Miller

There seemed to be some momentum building for the Dallas Cowboys to pursue veteran edge rusher Von Miller, but one Cowboys insider is pumping the brakes on that.

According to NFL.com, NFL Network's Jane Slater is reporting that Miller "is not expected to sign with the Cowboys or in any talks with them currently."

Slater went on to quote tweet the post about Miller and Dallas on X with a GIF showing she's pouring cold water on the idea of the veteran going to the Cowboys, but included "for now" in it.

So, you're saying there's a chance...

How Von Miller to Cowboys buzz started

Former Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller did an interview with RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys on Monday and made it very clear he'd love to play for Dallas.

"It would be great to be a Dallas Cowboy," Miller stated. "I grew up here in Dallas. I've always had a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys.

Miller, who is from Texas and still lives there now, went on to note how convenient it would be to play for the Cowboys because of the team's close proximity to his home, and how it would be convenient for his family, also.

"If I play for the Dallas Cowboys this year, I would only have to drive 20 minutes to work," Miller added. "This would be the first time that my mom and dad they don't have to fly to every single game. My mom has been to every single game that I've ever played in and she'd be able to drive to all the home games and I got so many family members here. My kids are here... Everybody's here."

On Wednesday, Miller lobbied for the Cowboys to sign him again, this time posting a photo edit of himself in a Cowboys uniform to his Instagram story.

Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News went on to report that people he has spoken to said there was "nothing to report back on this front *yet*," and we took the "yet" part being surrounded by asterisks to mean that there was at least a chance Dallas might have interest.

Hoyt then noted that Miller was with former Cowboys Emmitt Smith and Dez Bryant at a FIFA World Cup match recently and Bryant seemed to tease that he knew something.

Von Miller was with Emmitt Smith and Dez Bryant for a FIFA World Cup game recently. Here’s @DezBryant on the matter: https://t.co/KduGQucOIB — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 8, 2026

Slater's report puts a damper on the excitement that was building for a possible signing of Miller, but this situation remains one to monitor moving forward.

Why the Cowboys should sign Miller

The Cowboys have a lot of promise but very little certainty in their edge rushers room right now, which is concerning for a defense that desperately needs to be much better in 2026 after a putrid showing last season.

Rashan Gary and Sam Williams are hoping to have bounce-back seasons after the former was quiet in the second half of 2025 and the latter tallied just one sack in his first season back from injury, and there's no telling what to expect out of both Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence.

Despite his age (37), Miller would be one of the more sure things in Dallas edge rushers room by default. He posted nine sacks and 36 pressures in his lone season with the Washington Commanders, and did so despite playing just 37% of snaps.

The only concern is that Miller could take snaps away from the younger guys, Ezeiruaku and Lawrence, which could be detrimental to their development.

But the Cowboys are also in win-now mode, so that might not be as big of a concern as it would be for some teams in a similar situation.