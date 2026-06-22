Cowboys Reuniting With Former Edge Rusher is Perfect Gamble as Offseason Slows Down

The Dallas Cowboys accomplished that they set out to do going into the offseason, which was to revamp a defense that was the worst in the NFL in 2025.

Along with making moves at every single level of the unit, Dallas also cut ties with Matt Eberflus and brought in Christian Parker, who is getting rave reviews in his first offseason as the team's defensive coordinator.

While all of that is promising, we still don't know how the pieces are going to fit together, and that's especially true at edge rusher, where Dallas has more than one question mark.

Rashan Gary is coming off a campaign in which he didn't post any sacks in the second half, Sam Williams had a down season and Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence are unproven.

If the Cowboys feel like they can squeeze in another edge rusher to further fortify the group, they would be wise to reunite with one of their former players who remains available on the open market.

Cowboys should reunite with Jadeveon Clowney

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As is usually the case, we're late in the offseason and Clowney has not signed with anyone. We would expect that to change by the time training camp rolls around.

The 33-year-old led the Cowboys in sacks last season with 8.5 in 13 games. While that's an impressive amount because he missed four games, it is certainly worth noting that he posted 4.5 sacks over his final two contests, including three in Week 18.

That said, Clowney would still be a welcomed addition to Dallas' defense. There's no such thing as having too much pass-rush help, and we know Dallas could use more experience.

Clowney has said he's interested in returning to Dallas, but the issue seems to be scheme fit, something Stephen Jones has mentioned.

Clowney disagrees with the idea he doesn't fit Parker's scheme.

"Ain't no scheme I can't play in, 3-4 to 4-3, to whatever down scheme that you had. I think I've proved that I can play in them all, and not just play in them, but also dominate in them schemes and do my job at a high level. So like I said, it don't matter where I end up, where I play at. Just know I'm coming to show you again and prove people wrong again," Clowney said.

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney said it was great playing with the #Cowboys last year and in prime time.



When asked about a potential return to Dallas, even with a new DC and scheme shift, Clowney said, “ain’t no scheme that I can’t play in, 3-4 or 4-3…”



(🎥: @AaronWilson_NFL YT) https://t.co/WFeI2cBSNj pic.twitter.com/yKctPgh8xA — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) March 30, 2026

Clowney is correct when he says he has played in every system. During his days with the Houston Texans, Clowney played in a 3-4. His time with the Baltimore Ravens was another example of the veteran playing in a 3-4, and he was in hybrid systems with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.

Versatility is another thing Clowney brings to the table, as the former No. 1 overall pick has played inside and out during his career, which would help Dallas avoid a logjam upfront.

Clowney is also a plus run defender, which should further make him attractive to a Cowboys defense that ceded the 10th-most rushing yards per game in 2025.

The last we heard of Clowney came in May, when NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that "some of (Clowney's) former teams are interested in him," but Garafolo did not say which ones.

That report did at least leave the door slightly ajar for a Clowney-Cowboys reunion. We'll just have to wait and see if one actually comes to fruition, though.