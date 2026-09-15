3 LBs Dallas Cowboys Should Target Following Disatrous Defensive Outing

There were issues throughout the entire defense for the Dallas Cowboys during their loss to the New York Giants in Week 1. The defensive line and EDGE players were bullied and struggled to get consistent pressure while the secondary was out of position throughout the night.

Their biggest concerns, however, seemed to be at inside linebacker. Starters DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters were two of the lowest-graded players from the game, with PFF giving Overshown a team-worst 29.4. Winters was better with a 42.2, but it was clear they weren't up to the task.

That's why the Cowboys should be willing to look for outside help and there are several options available. Here we look at three such options, beginning with a veteran who is currently on another team's NFL practice squad.

Tyrel Dodson: Sign from Carolina Panthers Practice Squad

Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrel Dodson is a player we've mentioned multiple times here as a potential fit. He was identified as someone who could help while he was still with the Miami Dolphins, but the Cowboys showed no interest, even after he was released.

Dodson signed with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, the same team that signed Bobby Okereke (another linebacker Dallas ignored). Dodson didn't suit up for Week 1 and could be interested in hearing what the Cowboys have to offer, especially if it means a chance at the active roster.

He's not the flashiest player, but Dodson was a green-dot linebacker who had 129 tackles and five sacks in 2025. Given Overshown's struggles in the middle in Week 1, and his injury history, having Dodson ready to go would be a wise move.

Bobby Wagner: Free Agent

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were willing to give Von Miller a chance to show he had something left in the tank and should do the same with his former teammate, Bobby Wagner. Despite being 36, Wagner is coming off a monster season with the Washington Commanders. The veteran recorded 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions. He might not be around much longer, but he can be a one-year solution for a defense in need of someone who can make plays from the linebacker position.

Tyrice Knight: Trade Target with Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A third option is to bring in some help via trade. If that's a route Dallas is willing to go, it would make sense to call the Seattle Seahawks about Tyrice Knight. The third-year player has a nose for the football and recorded 145 tackles and 3.5 sacks over his first two seasons despite not being a full-time starter.

Currently, Knight is behind Ernest Jones IV and Drake Thomas and had just 14 snaps during Seattle's season-opening win over the New England Patriots. Seattle might not be eager to trade Knight, but he's a player who deserves more time on the field.

In 2025, he earned a PFF grade of 76.3, which was 14th among qualified linebackers. He proved to be well-rounded in coverage and run defense, but was outstanding when rushing the passer, earning the top grade of any linebacker with a 94.2. He's the type of player this defense is missing and should be on the Cowboys' short wish list.

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