Everything the NFL does is a spectacle anymore, and that includes their annual schedule release. Every team gets in on the fun as they find creative ways to reveal their own schedules, and the Dallas Cowboys did this through a video release featuring Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, and Tyler Booker.

The three Tylers had fun introducing fans to the schedule, which, as Cowboys On SI's Josh Sanchez pointed out, included some fun shots at opposing teams. There was also some good news with the release.

Not only did the league possibly help them with travel around the international game, but the Cowboys got a favorable bye in Week 14. There are some areas of concern, however, including three potential trap games that the Cowboys have to be aware of.

Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders QB Josh Johnson passes the ball under pressure from Dallas Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The first potential trap game comes early in the year as the Cowboys host the Washington Commanders for their home opener in Week 2. Dallas swept the Commanders in 2025 and should be the better team again in 2026.

That said, this game will be right after the season opener against the New York Giants, which is usually an emotion-filled game. Dallas will also head to Brazil the week after this game, which will be a historic event, as it's the first regular-season game to be played in Rio de Janeiro.

Dallas can't afford to look ahead to that game, or allow any feelings from the previous to impact them in this Week 2 showdown.

Week 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott attempts to elude Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There might not be a better definition of a trap game than whenever the Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals. Despite typically being the superior team, Dallas has beaten the Cardinals just one time since 2006.

That win came in 2017 following four consecutive losses. Since then, they have lost four in a row, giving them a 1-8 record over their last nine meetings. In 2026, the Cowboys are again the more complete team and should be able to win. The problem is they face better teams in Week 7 (the Philadelphia Eagles) and Week 9 (the Indianapolis Colts), which could cause them to overlook Arizona again.

Week 11 vs. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward throws a pass before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

In Week 10, the Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers, another team they've struggled to beat. In Week 12, they have the Eagles on Thanksgiving, a game we have noted that could help decide the NFC East.

Sandwiched between those games is a Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee has just six wins the past two seasons, but they've made some improvements to their roster and Cam Ward has shown potential as an NFL quarterback.

Dallas should still be favored in this one, but this has trap game written all over it. The Cowboys can't be so focused on the superior teams around Tennessee that it causes them to slip up and drop a potential win.

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