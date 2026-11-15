Cowboys Booed at Home as 49ers Fans Take Over AT&T Stadium in Embarrassing Scene

The Dallas Cowboys have a tough opponent visiting them this week as they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Ahead of the showdown, former NFL player Gerald McCoy said the Cowboys needed to make sure they didn't allow the "bully" to come into their house and push them around.

McCoy's take was right, but there was one flaw in his statement. He said the Cowboys would have the fans behind them since they were at home, but that's not the case.

As the Cowboys took the field at AT&T Stadium, boos were pouring down on them. The Athletic's Jon Machota was surprised by the noise, and as he pointed out, this isn't due to the fans being sick of the poor performance from Dallas. Instead, it was due to the fact that San Francisco fans took over the stadium.

I’ve never heard the Dallas Cowboys booed at home like today by all of the 49ers fans at AT&T Stadium pic.twitter.com/IeA0v7s22v — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 15, 2026

The fans continued to make noise, even erupting into a chorus of cheers when a first-quarter sack from Kenny Clark was called back due to a penalty on Caleb Downs. They also cheered loudly as Deebo Samuel scored a first-quarter touchdown against the Cowboys.

The Jerry World takeover is embarrassing

One thing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes pride in is how popular his franchise is. Even with their 30-year Super Bowl drought making their team a punchline, Jones hasn't flinched, as his team remains wildly popular.

That's why it's beyond embarrassing to see the takeover in the house that Jerry built.

This 49ers takeover is real. never seen this many opposing fans be this loud of the start of the game at @ATTStadium

Never#DallasCowboys — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 15, 2026

Jones took immense pride in building AT&T Stadium, and it has to be killing him seeing all the red in the seats. It's surely even more infuriating to hear his team being booed for simply running onto the field.

Why are 49ers fans taking over AT&T Stadium?

San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys fans react before the game at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers are among the most popular teams in the NFL, and they enter this game as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Their fan base travels well, which is expected. Even in the past, there has been a strong showing from their fans while in Dallas.

This season is different, however, thanks to the poor play from the Cowboys. Fans are surely growing tired of the team's lack of competitiveness as they enter the week with a record of 4-5. Making matters worse, they haven't scored back-to-back wins or defeated a team with a winning record since last Thanksgiving.

That should be a major warning for Jones, who continues to accept the mediocrity that Brian Schottenheimer is breeding. But we all know that if the next game in Dallas feels like a home game, he won't care.

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