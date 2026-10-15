4 Bold Predictions For Dallas Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 6

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys are coming off a frustrating loss and find themselves looking for answers. They dropped a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-16, in Week 5 and are back on the road for Week 6.

This weekend, they’ll take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay and Dallas played to a 40-40 tie last season, and fireworks should be expected in this one again with both teams boasting impressive aerial attacks.

For the Cowboys, their chances of winning will come down to whether their struggling defense can make a few key stops. Knowing they’ll be in the spotlight, our weekly bold predictions are heavy on defense.

Javonte Williams tops 100 yards rushing

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams has six touchdowns through five games but hasn’t been nearly as effective as he was in 2025. He’s averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt and has 276 yards. His season-high is 98 yards, which he had in Week 3, and the Cowboys need him to top that this weekend if they want to beat Green Bay.

The good news for Williams is that Green Bay hasn’t been great against the run. Injuries have left them thin in the front seven, which has them 24th overall in run defense. In our first bold prediction, Dallas takes advantage of this and helps its defense by giving Williams the ball early and often, leading to his first 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Cowboys run defense shows up

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas enters this game as one of the worst run defenses in the league, but they may be in luck. With Josh Jacobs suspended, the Packers have been the worst rushing offense in the NFL. For once, the Cowboys’ defense will have a major advantage, so look for Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Otito Ogbonnia to all have stellar games against the run.

Malachi Lawrence records another sack

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence rushes the line during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the Cowboys would be making some changes on defense, and one move could be to get rookie Malachi Lawrence more snaps. Lawrence has been steadily improving and recorded his first sack of the season against Tampa Bay last week. In this bold prediction, he continues to play well and makes it two weeks in a row with a sack.

Defense finally gets an interception

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas defense hasn’t had an interception since Quinnen Williams picked off J.J. McCarthy in Week 15 of the 2025 season. They nearly had one last week, but DaRon Bland dropped what should have been an easy pick-six.

In this final bold prediction, the Cowboys are able to finally end that streak as they record an interception off Jordan Love.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —