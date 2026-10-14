Cowboys vs. Packers: 3 Keys to Victory on Sunday Night Football in Week 6

Week 6 gives the Dallas Cowboys yet another opportunity to silence the doubters. Their shocking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football left them feeling hopeless, but a comedy of errors in the NFC East ensured they were still well within striking distance of the division lead.

Their challenge this week will be tough as they travel to Lambeau Field to take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. While Green Bay has struggled with injuries and hasn't been as sharp as expected, they're still 3-2 and just had a dominant 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears.

Dallas can still secure a win, and can do so by focusing on these three keys to victory.

3. Improve their porous pass defense

Dallas Cowboys OLB Rashan Gary looks dejected after the game against the Ravens. | REUTERS

Dallas added veteran coach Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant, aimed at helping defensive coordinator Christian Parker get the defense back on track. Pettine and Parker have a lot of work to do, but the main focus needs to be on shutting down the passing attack. That will be especially important against Jordan Love and the Packers, who have been abysmal on the ground, meaning they rely heavily on the pass.

The Cowboys must attack Love in this one. They can't afford to be conservative and rush only four players. That method hasn't worked through five games, so it's time to roll the dice and put pressure on the opposing quarterback. Sure, that could lead to big plays, but that's less painful than watching offenses control the clock for 10 minute drives that end in touchdowns anyway. Who knows, they might even finally record multiple sacks and potentially force some mistakes.

2. Take advantage of a subpar Packers run defense

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams rushes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We all know Micah Parsons won't be in action against his former team, but he's not the only defender Green Bay is missing. In addition to Parsons still being sidelined, the Packers are without defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and Edgerrin Cooper, who are both out with season-ending injuries.

That's part of the reason their defense is 24th in points surrendered and 24th in rushing defense. The Cowboys have struggled on the ground this season, but this is a perfect chance to get Javonte Williams going. Not only will that make life easier on Dak Prescott, but it will help with the previous key to victory. Keeping the defense on the sideline as they control the ball might be the best possible strategy for the Dallas D.

1. Score points in a hurry

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As bad as the defense was in Week 5, the Bucs still had just 24 points. Dallas, on the other hand, had a mere 16. That's inexcusible for an offense that's proclaimed itself to be the greatest. It also wouldn't be enough against Green Bay.

Dallas has been good at scoring points late in games, with 20 in the second half against the Commanders, 18 against the Ravens, and 28 against the Texans. In the first half, they have been wildly inconsistent with seven in Week 1 against the Giants, six in Week 4 against the Texans, and 10 against the Bucs in Week 5.

That can't be the case in Week 6 against the Packers. Dallas has to score points in a hurry and put the pressure on the home team. Relying on yet another fourth quarter comeback could lead to disaster, as it already has multiple times this year.

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