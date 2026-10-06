Alarming Cowboys Stat Highlights Major Defensive Shortcoming

Even after securing a Week 4 win over the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys have multiple question marks on defense. They’re still struggling to sack the quarterback and outside of Joey Porter Jr. during his debut, no one can cover the opposing wideouts.

They did show some signs of life against the run this weekend, holding David Montgomery and the Houston ground game to just 62 yards. That’s encouraging, but it doesn’t mean much if the pass defense doesn’t bring anything to the table.

While it’s true that defenses around the league struggle to stop the passing attack, the Cowboys’ defense is especially abysmal, and there’s one alarming stat that sums it all up. According to Gridiron Stats and Info, the Cowboys haven’t had an interception in seven games, which is more than twice as long as any other team’s current streak.

Other than Dallas, no team has gone more than three games without recording a defensive interception, with the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers tied for second place. Behind them, it’s the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans with two games. No other team has a current streak longer than one game without a pick.

The Cowboys defense now owns the longest streak in the NFL without an Interception pic.twitter.com/FboDDcdJjU — Gridiron Stats and Info (@GridironInfo_) October 5, 2026

It’s a concerning stat that highlights why the defense in Dallas is such a concern. NFL rules make it tough to stop the passing attack, but the defenses that thrive typically take the ball away. That was the case for the Cowboys while playing under Dan Quinn, but since his departure, it’s been a major concern.

Who had the last interception for the Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only has it been seven games since the Cowboys had an interception, but it wasn’t even a defensive back who recorded the last pick. Instead, it was defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who had an interception during their Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams hauled in a batted pass from J.J. McCarthy, which set the Cowboys up for a touchdown. That happened to be the same drive where Brandon Aubrey converted a fourth-down on a fake field goal attempt.

The Cowboys finished with six interceptions on the season, with safety Donovan Wilson leading the way with two. Fellow safety Markquese Bell had one and the only cornerbacks with interceptions were DaRon Bland and Trikweze Bridges, who each had one as well.

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