4 Dallas Cowboys With Most to Prove Entering Week 6

At 2-3, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the NFC East race following a wild Week 5. While the rest of the division left the door open, the Cowboys must begin to find a way to start picking up some wins.

They hope some recent changes will help them find success as the Cowboys brought in Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant. Dallas is also going to have defensive coordinator Christian Parker move to the booth, giving him a different view of the game.

Our first chance to see if any of this has a positive impact will be in Week 6 as the Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The coaching staff will have plenty to prove as they search for answers, but there are several players who also enter Week 6 with a lot to prove. Here we look at the four with the most on the line.

Jake Ferguson, TE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter celebrates as Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season has gone from bad to worse for Jake Ferguson. He had a critical fumble in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, missed multiple blocks in Week 4, and then had a crucial drop in Week 5. With the Cowboys driving and looking for the tie, Ferguson allowed a pass to go right off his hands and into the arms of Tampa Bay linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Ferguson now enters Week 6 with a career-low of 6.8 yards per catch and continues to pile one poor performance on top of another. Eventually, the calls for his job will grow loud if he can't turn things around.

Von Miller, OLB

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Von Miller was signed by the Cowboys, he said he wasn't being paid for sacks. He meant that to say he was bringing a veteran presence, but it proved to be prophetic as he enters Week 6 without a single sack to his name. Miller has been non-existent, recording just two tackles, making him a player with a lot to prove in Week 6. If Dallas is going to turn things around on defense, they need Miller to break through and begin to make some plays.

DaRon Bland, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland attempts to make an interception against Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like piling on, but the fact remains, DaRon Bland is in the midst of a major slump. The former pick-six king has been beaten like a drum every weekend and his confidence seems shot. It's gotten to the point where he can't make the easy plays. That was true when he had an interception thrown right to him in Week 5, which would have gone for a touchdown, but Bland dropped the ball. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bland benched if things don't improve quickly.

Quinnen Williams, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams runs onto the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Cowboys traded a first-and second-round pick to the New York Jets (as well as Mazi Smith) for Quinnen Williams, it suggested he would be the new focal point of their defense. When he signed a three-year, $105.9 million extension, it cemented his status as the centerpiece of their defense.

Since signing that extension, Williams has struggled to lead this defense. As Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis writes, Williams has been inconsistent and had a bad game in Week 5 against the Bucs. Former Dallas wide receiver Jesse Holley said Williams was dealing with an illness during the loss, which might explain his struggles. Even so, he enters the game against the Packers with more to prove than any other player on the roster.

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