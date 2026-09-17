4 Bold Predictions For Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders in Week 2

This week is going to be huge for the Dallas Cowboys, who are coming off a frustrating loss to the New York Giants in Week 1. Now, they're set to host the Washington Commanders in their home-opener and both teams are in desperate need of a win.

Dallas was exposed throughout the night against New York, sending them into this game with some serious questions to answer. Most of those are centered around their defense, which didn't look any different from the porous unit they put on the field throughout the 2025 season.

The problems didn't stop there, unfortunately, as the Cowboys' offense left plenty of meat on the bone as well. Thankfully, there's still a lot of football left to be played, so there will be ample opportunity to erase the sting from that defeat. That begins this Sunday and here we look at four bold predictions for Dallas as they host the Commanders.

Von Miller records first sack as a Cowboy

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Von Miller made his debut with the Cowboys this weekend and, as expected, he was eased into the defense. Miller finished with just 11 snaps and recorded no statistics. That won't be the case for long and in our first bold prediction, Miller begins to find his footing and records his first sack of the season against his former team.

Javonte Williams atones for Week 1 blunder

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams was guilty of an inexcusible penalty late in the game against the Giants and was hit with a fine on Wednesday. He took full responsibility for his mistake, and promised it wouldn't happen again.

Williams had plenty of success against Washington last year, recording 116 yards and a touchdown in Week 7. He had another 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 17, but left that game early with a shoulder issue. In this bold prediction, he picks up where he left off against the Commanders and runs for triple digits and a touchdown as he makes up for his mistake.

Cobie Durant shuts down his side of the field

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cobie Durant was one of the lone bright spots in the Dallas secondary in Week 1, allowing just one reception on three targets in 26 coverage snaps. That gave him a coverage grade of 73.4, which was 17th among all cornerbacks in Week 1.

Despite facing a talented receiving corps that features Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, Durant has another solid game in this prediction. He won't follow any one receiver around, but look for him to shut down his side of the field as he continues to prove he was the Cowboys' biggest offseason steal.

Dak Prescott throws for 300 yards, 2 TDs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott has owned Washington since entering the NFL. He goes into this game with a 13-2 career record against the NFC East rival. He averages 247.7 passing yards per game and just over two touchdown passes. That's why it's a safe bet that he will find his rhythm in this one, with his final prediction seeing him throw for at least 300 yards and two touchdown passes.

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