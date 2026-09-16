Cowboys Have Big Time Week 2 Advantage Thanks To Major Commanders' Massive Weak Spot

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the New York Giants 28-20 in Week 1, although it never felt as close as that score might indicate. While the negative attention has been focused primarily on their defense, the Cowboys had issues on both sides of the ball.

Their high-flying offense never seemed to get into a rhythm and Dak Prescott had just 175 yards passing and an ugly interception. The good news, however, is that Prescott will have a chance to make up for those subpar numbers in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

Washington comes into the game with an 0-1 mark, tied for last place with the Cowboys, but they have one major area of concern. Cornerback Mike Sainristil had a season-opener to forget, surrendering 73 yards and a touchdown on two receptions, while being targeted just three times.

That sends him into Week 2 as the defensive back guilty of giving up the most yards per target in the NFL at 24.33 yards.

CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens ready to feast

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 1, the explosive duo in Dallas didn't put up the gaudy numbers fans hoped for. CeeDee Lamb finished with 44 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, but also picked up chunks of yardage on penalties. George Pickens finished with 28 yards on three catches and had two drops, one of which would have been for a huge gain.

This week, they could be in for far better outings against Washington, a team they both had success against in 2025.

In their first meeting, Lamb had 110 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, while Pickens added 82 yards on four receptions. Both players averaged more than 20 yards per catch in that outing, helping Dallas win easily, 44-22 in Week 7. They met again on Christmas Day and Pickens had five receptions for 78 yards with Lamb adding 46 yards on five receptions. The Cowboys won that contest as well, 30-23.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott was able to benefit from this as well, throwing for 571 yards with three touchdowns and no picks in those two games.

Their success against the Commanders last season means there could be big things in store for Lamb and Pickens, and that could be exactly what this offense needs to get back on track. It could also take some of the pressure off of their defense.

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