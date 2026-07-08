4 Cowboys Set to Work on Pass-Rush Moves With Future Hall of Famers Ahead of Camp

Four Dallas Cowboys players will be putting in some extra work on their pass-rush moves ahead of training camp.

The 2026 Sack Summit will be held from July 9 through July 11 and Cowboys edge rushers Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku and interior defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark will be attending.

Along with those four, Cowboys coach and pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan will be there.

Their participation comes just weeks before the Cowboys report for training camp on July 28.

What is the Sack Summit?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hosted by top edge rushers and future Hall of Famers like the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby, the New Orleans Saints' Cam Jordan and free agent Von Miller, the Sack Summit, which was founded in 2017 and takes place in Las Vegas, brings several players from around the NFL together to network and learn from each other.

According to the event's official website, "participants exchange skills, knowledge, and techniques in addition to participating in on-field drills/workouts and film sessions with some of the best pass rushers in NFL history."

The Sack Summit was the inspiration for Tight End University, which was founded in 2021 and is hosted by the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and retired tight end Greg Olsen.

A crucial season for all four defenders

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a big season for the Cowboys' defense as a whole, as Dallas can't hope to get back to the playoffs if the unit doesn't improve significantly from its league-worst showing last season.

More specifically, Gary, Ezeiruaku, Williams and Clark need to step up, as all four are crucial to the defense's success. Not only do the Cowboys need more sack production after having the seventh-fewest last season, they also need to play the run better after finishing with the 10th-worst run defense.

Gary needs to show he's better than the second-half no-show he had last season, and doing so will build momentum toward a new contract as he prepares to enter the final year of his deal in 2027.

Ezeiruaku showed promise in 2025, but the Cowboys will be hoping he cements himself as a true force off the edge this coming season.

One of the league's elite interior defensive linemen, Williams is likely already in line for a contract extension from Dallas, but if he doesn't receive one in 2026, he can force the Cowboys' hand and increase his price tag with a big performance this season.

Like Gary and Williams, Clark will be in the last year of his contract next season and if he wants to cash in on one more big deal on the back-nine of his career, he needs to get back to his Pro Bowl form. Clark may also be fighting to stave off being a cap casualty in 2027.

As far as the Cowboys as a whole are concerned, they don't need the defense to be the 1985 Chicago Bears. As long as the offense keeps operating at an elite level, an average showing from the defense should be enough to get Dallas back to the playoffs.