4 Matchups That Will Decide Cowboys vs. Commanders in Week 2

A frustrating loss in Week 1 has put a dark cloud over the Dallas Cowboys start to the 2026 season, but they can change the tone with a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Washington is also coming off a loss, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-22. The two NFC East rivals look to rebound this weekend and Dallas has been the favored pick among most experts. That doesn't mean things will be easy, especially considering how well these two teams know one another.

Dallas, who is 7-0 at home against Washington with Dak Prescott starting, has history on their side but they need to win these four critical matchups to pull off the victory.

Brandon Coleman vs. Donovan Ezeiruaku

Dallas Cowboys S Jalen Thompson and OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku force a fumble by New York Giants TE Isaiah Likely. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 1, Donovan Ezeiruaku was the Cowboys' top-rated PFF player, earning an 86.5 overall. He finished with 10 tackles and a half-sack, standing out as one of the few players who benefited from the scheme shift under Christian Parker.

He will line up across from left tackle Brandon Coleman this weekend, and Coleman is coming off a rough outing. The former third-round pick out of TCU gave up six pressures. Had it not been for Jayden Daniels' mobility, that could have led to multiple sacks. Ezeiruaku enters this game with the edge and could help the defense tremendously by taking advantage.

George Pickens/CeeDee Lamb vs. Mike Sainristil

New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, I wrote about how the Cowboys have one major advantage in the passing game. Cornerback Mike Sainristil surrendered a league-worst 24.33 yards per target. Whether it's George Pickens or CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys need to capitalize when going against Sainristil to keep their offense on track.

Caleb Downs vs. Washington wideouts

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs prays prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Downs had a solid debut, giving up just one reception in 29 coverage snaps. He lined up primarily in the slot and will assume that role again in Week 2. This weekend will be a challenge, with Washington boasting three capable slot receivers in Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, and Antonio Williams.

The way Downs performs in Week 2 will go a long way toward deciding this game. It's a lot of pressure to put on a rookie, but Downs has shown he's more than capable of rising to the challenge.

Jaishawn Barham vs. Jayden Daniels

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With DeMarvion Overshown out due to a hamstring injury, Jaishawn Barham will take on the role of the green-dot middle linebacker. Barham didn't have a great debut, and was seen in a viral video allowing his emotions to get the best of him on the sideline.

This is a great chance for Barham to prove the offseason hype was real, but it won't be easy for him. Not only will he be responsible for getting the defensive play calls in, but he will also need to keep his eye on the ultra-mobile Jayden Daniels. Washington goes as Daniels does and Barham will be the one primarily responsible for keeping him from ruining the day.

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