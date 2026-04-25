Dallas Cowboys Day 3 Mock Draft Puts Bow On Elite Draft Class

Thursday night was a huge win for the Dallas Cowboys who made two great selections during the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Dallas selected Ohio State safety Caleb Downs 11th overall, landing a player many called the best overall defensive player in this class. They capped off the night with Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 after trading back and adding two fourth-round picks.

On Friday, they made a big move before they were back on the board, adding linebacker Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. For a fifth-round pick, they landed a player who fills one of their greatest needs.

Round 4, Pick No. 112: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Defense is again the focus with the Cowboys first of three picks in Round 4. At No. 112, they bring in Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers, who could prove to be one of this draft's hidden gems.

He's undersized at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, and has 45 starts under his belt. He worked on the outside, but his size and competitive nature could lead to a move inside. Rivers would fit the mold of what Dallas is building, however, due to his high football IQ and attention to detail.

Round 4, Pick No. 114: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover in action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A former tight end who converted to tackle, Dametrious Crownover has elite size at 6-foot-7 and 319 pounds. He lined up at right tackle for Texas A&M, where he was an impressive run blocker, earning a 72.4 grade from PFF.

He's a player who offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who has a background as an offensive line coach, could develop into a starter down the road.

Round 4, Pick No. 137: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats running back Seth McGowan scores a TD against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Brian Schottenheimer has expressed confidence in the current running back corps in Dallas, but the truth is that no one behind Javonte Williams did enough in 2025 to secure the RB2 job. Jaydon Blue and Malik Davis are set to battle for that role, but adding Seth McGowan would give them another option.

At 6-foot and 223 pounds, McGowan offers the size that Schottenheimer loves and proved to be an effective short-yardage back for Kentucky. That said, he's an older back after spending six seasons in college and has fumbling concerns as well. Still, he has the tools to be a factor if he can clean up the ball security.

Round 7, Pick No. 218: Rene Konga, DT, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga after the game against Clemson. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top 30 visits for the Cowboys, Louisville defensive tackle Rene Konga is the final pick in this mock. Konga is very agile for a 6-foot-3, 298-pounder, but his production has yet to meet his traits. He will be given a chance to develop his skills with Dallas and has plenty of upside.

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