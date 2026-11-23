The Dallas Cowboys dropped 51 points this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, which is impressive. They also gave up 30 points on defense, which isn't impressive.

Still, the end result is what matters, and the Cowboys got back into the win column this weekend as they knocked off the Tennessee Titans. Now sitting at 5-6, the Cowboys find themselves again within striking distance of the NFC East and a critical Thanksgiving Game showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles just a few days away.

Before looking ahead to that game, let's take a look back at this showdown and highlight who stood out as both winners and losers for the Cowboys.

Winner: James Mitchell, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end James Mitchell runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jake Ferguson out, James Mitchell was given more snaps this weekend, and he didn't disappoint. He had two catches in the first quarter for 40 yards, highlighted by a 27-yarder to kick-start the Cowboys' second drive of the game. His numbers might not have jumped off the page, but Mitchell has been able to deliver whenever asked this season, making him a winner this weekend.

Winner: KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR

Dallas Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin extends the ball over the goal line for a 22-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was just his second game back from injury, but it was easily the best of the year for KaVontae Turpin. The explosive wide receiver had been struggling for much of the season, but he put his speed on display Sunday. First, he ripped off a 19-yard run during the opening drive. He was again used out of the backfield on the second drive; this time he found an opening and ran a touchdown from 22 yards out.

Winner: CeeDee Lamb, WR

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb celebrates after catching an eight-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, CeeDee Lamb didn't have a catch in the first half, which feels like a criminal offense. This week, he was a monster during the first 30 minutes, hauling in 11 receptions for 132 yards with one touchdown. He also made history by becoming the first Cowboys player to record 1,000 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons.

Winner: Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams catches an 11-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since signing with the Cowboys, Javonte Williams has done nothing but score touchdowns. He had 13 total touchdowns in 2025 and entered this game with 10 in 2026. He increased that total to 12 by scoring a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. He now has 25 touchdowns in 27 games with Dallas, which is an unbelievable stat.

Winner: James Houston, OLB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston reacts after sacking Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Houston was second on the team with 5.5 sacks in 2025, but for some reason, he wasn't utilized much at all at the beginning of the season. Thankfully, his snap count continues to increase and he continues to deliver. In this one, Houston had two sacks and would have had a third if not for a holding penalty in the secondary. He doesn't have the big name, but Houston is easily the best pass-rusher off the edge in Dallas.

Winner: Dak Prescott, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was another unbelievable outing for Dak Prescott, who torched the struggling Tennessee defense in Week 11. Prescott picked the Tennessee defense apart, completing 28 of 33 passing attempts for 325 yards with four touchdown passes. He added another touchdown on the ground, leading Dallas to their 51-point outing. The Titans don't have a good pass defense, and Prescott exploited that all day long.

Loser: Cobie Durant, CB

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike runs after a catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With DaRon Bland sent to the IR, the Cowboys will need more from Cobie Durant for the rest of the season. Going forward, he's going to hope for better luck.

Durant was on the wrong end of a ridiculous play. Tennessee receiver Carnell Tate caught a pass and went to the ground. Durant touched Tate, believing he was down by contact, but Tate was getting up and no longer "down." That allowed him to race to the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown. There might have been some hesitation from Durant to deliver a hit, attempting to avoid a flag, but this was a strong reminder to play through the whistle.

Loser: Christian Parker, DC

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By now, we all know Christian Parker lost his play-calling duties as the Cowboys handed the keys to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. There were predictions that Pettine would be able to find success in Week 11, not necessarily because Pettine was there, but because they were playing a 1-8 team that is potentially tanking for the first overall pick.

Naturally, the defense looked better this week than in Week 10 when they faced the No. 1-seeded San Francisco 49ers, but they still gave up 30 points to an offense that should have been held in check. That gives more credence to the belief that Parker was a scapegoat for Brian Schottenheimer, who continues to escape true accountability.

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