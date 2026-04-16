5 Late-Round Sleepers Cowboys Can’t Afford to Miss in 2026 NFL Draft

With two picks in Round 1, the Dallas Cowboys have been a major talking point leading up to the 2026 NFL draft.

Dallas will still be busy on Day 3, however, with three picks in Round 5 and one in Round 7. They could also add more draft capital via trade, making them potential players in the late rounds as well.

With head coach Brian Schottenheimer craving competition throughout the roster, these final rounds can be pivotal. That being the case, here’s a look at five sleepers who should be on the Cowboys’ radar.

James Brockermeyer, IOL, Miami

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) against the Mississippi Rebels. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allowing Brock Hoffman to leave in free agency was definitely a choice. Hoffman signed a modest contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Dallas could have afforded. Instead, they’re going with Matt Hennessy as their backup center.

Hennessy is on a one-year deal, so Dallas should be interested in finding a more permanent backup. That’s why James Brockermeyer makes sense. During his final season with the Hurricanes, Brockermeyer stood out as a pass protector, with PFF giving him an 83.4 pass block grade as he gave up zero sacks.

Brockermeyer played high school football in Fort Worth, allowing him to meet with the team as a Dallas Day visit. Perhaps he made a strong enough impression to get a look in the later rounds.

Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana Lafayette

Missouri Tigers QB Beau Pribula is sacked by Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns LB Jaden Dugger. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With only three linebackers on the roster, the Cowboys might need to come out of the draft with multiple players at the position. Even if they land a starter in the early rounds, it would be smart to add another linebacker during Day 3.

One player who could be a steal for them is Jaden Dugger from Louisiana-Lafayette. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Dugger boasts an impressive frame and racked up 125 tackles and four sacks this past season for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Dallas brought Dugger in for a top-30 visit, signalling their interest in the player Justin Melo called one of his favorite sleepers.

Rene Konga, DL, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga celebrates his sack with Jerry Lawson against the Pittsburgh Panthers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rene Konga was in town for a Dallas Day visit and has become one of the more popular sleeper picks in the draft. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder turned heads during his pro day, which has elevated his stock as the draft approaches.

Still, he's not expected to go during the first two nights, making him a player to keep an eye on during the final day of the draft. Konga showed off impressive speed for a player his size and has the potential to develop into a quality starter at the next level.

TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall runs a drill during the Hawkeyes' final spring NCAA football practice. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

TJ Hall is a fiery competitor who plays with plenty of physicality, but his lack of speed might keep teams from taking him until late in the draft. In the right role, though, he could be a factor.

In Dallas, he could be a potential fit in the slot, where his instincts and quick feet will serve him well. He's also an excellent run defender, earning a grade of 84.4 from PFF in 2025. As a late round pick, Hall could prove to be a steal provided he's used correctly.

George Gumbs Jr., EDGE, Florida

Florida Gators defensive end George Gumbs Jr. waits for the snap against the South Florida Bulls. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The stats won't jump off the page for George Gumbs Jr., who had 7.5 sacks the past two seasons with the Gators after transferring from Northern Illinois. His work during the NFL Combine, however, makes him an intriguing prospect.

Gumbs 6-foot-4, 245 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds and had a 41-inch vertical. He then ran through every drill with ease, showing off incredible agility and body control.

During his collegiate career, Gumbs played several positions, including receiver and tight end, and is still learning to play on the edge. He has the size to be a factor and could be worth taking late as a developmental prospect.

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