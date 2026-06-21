6 Dallas Cowboys Entering Training Camp With Soaring Stock

A short minicamp, which consisted of just two practices, ended this past week for the Dallas Cowboys. There's not a whole lot that can be learned about a team with just two practices, but there were still a lot of positive reports coming out of Frisco.

Dallas entered minicamp already feeling positive following a successful round of OTAs and they believe new defensive coordinator Christian Parker will have the defense on the right track. In addition to his soaring stock, these six players will enter training camp at the end of July with plenty of momentum.

Drew Shelton, OT

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton against the Boise State Broncos. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There was a recent announcement from head coach Brian Schottenheimer that turned plenty of heads. He stated that the left tackle position would be open for competition this offseason with Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas squaring off.

By the end of minicamp, Thomas no longer seemed to be the top choice for the LT2 spot. Instead, rookie Drew Shelton was working behind Guyton while Thomas backed up Terence Steele on the right side. That's a major leap for the rookie, who will enter training camp on a high note.

Ryan Flournoy, WR

Dallas Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With George Pickens missing voluntary OTAs, he wasn't thrust into a major role during minicamp. That opened the door for Ryan Flournoy, who is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign. Flournoy picked up where he left off in 2025 and has been playing well enough that there's talk about him being the future WR2.

Caelen Carson, CB

Dallas Cowboys CB Caelen Carson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Shavon Revel Jr. has been playing well now that he shed his knee brace, but he wasn't the only cornerback who was turning heads during minicamp. Free agent addition Cobie Durant and third-year cornerback Caelen Carson also stood out.

Carson has been able to take advantage of DaRon Bland being out due to injury, and was praised by Brian Schottenheimer for his work during OTAs. Carson struggled mightily during the 2025 season, but he seems far more confident under Christian Parker, which is an excellent sign.

Jaydon Blue, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Jaydon Blue offered plenty of promise last season after the Cowboys used a fifth-round pick on the Texas product. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to live up to the hype and failed to win the trust of the coaching staff.

He's entering year two with a completely different mindset and has been one of the more impressive players on offense. Blue offers breakaway speed and is a huge threat as a receiver out of the backfield, so it would be a huge boost for the offense if he can stay on this trajectory.

P.J. Locke, S

Dallas Cowboys safety PJ Locke goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

P.J. Locke has experience working with Christian Parker and it shows. He was one of the top performers in the Dallas secondary throughout the offseason and took advantage of the absence of veteran Malik Hooker. He was able to play multiple positions in the secondary and drew attention when he was able to break up several passes.

Caleb Downs, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

There aren't many players, rookie or veteran, who have as high of expectations being placed on them in 2026 as rookie Caleb Downs. The 11th overall pick out of Ohio State is expected to lead a defensive revolution, but throughout the offseason, he's displayed the type of confidence and intelligence to suggest he can live up to the hype.

Downs picked up Parker's playbook quickly and has been one of the vocal leaders in the secondary. If he continues at this trajectory, he will be a superstar during his first season in the league.

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