Biggest Overreaction From Dallas Cowboys Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their three-day minicamp this past week, and things went well enough that head coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to give them a break and not practice on the third day.

With this camp behind them, the Cowboys will now break until training camp in late July. The good news is that there are a lot of positive feelings going around Dallas following their offseason workouts, but as is always the case, there's bound to be some overreaction.

Not only are these sessions short, but teams don't wear pads during OTAs or minicamp. That's why we should be careful about taking away too much from these practices.

What is the biggest overreaction from the Cowboys minicamp?

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown go through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

From fans, to reporters, to members of the organization, we are all guilty of getting a little too excited about these practices, which are often little more than drills. This year, there's bound to be plenty of that, especially with so much change taking place in Dallas.

The biggest overreaction right now, however, is the feeling that the defense is already fixed.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker takes over following a disastrous season with Matt Eberflus as the defensive coordinator. Parker's seen as a rising star in the coaching ranks and there's no reason to believe the former Vic Fangio understudy won't have success.

The problem is that he's bringing in a completely new system and the Cowboys added a whole lot of new faces. On defense, they're expected to lean on new starters, including rookie safety Caleb Downs, veteran edge Rashan Gary, and linebacker Dee Winters.

Cowboys defense will need time to implement changes

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker speaks with safety PJ Locke during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

All of those changes were neccessary following their issues on defense in 2025, but it's still a lot of change in one year. That's why we shouldn't expect them to come out of the gates on fire, but after minicamp, there's a sense that they're about to take on the entire world with ease.

There are already reports that the explosive Dallas offense is struggling with Parker's defense, which has hopes through the roof that the Cowboys are going to be one of the most well-rounded teams in the league.

Perhaps that ends up being the case, but expecting them to be a well-oiled machine in Week 1 feels incredibly premature.

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