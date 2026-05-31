Best Free Agents Still Available For Dallas Cowboys' Biggest Remaining Needs

The Dallas Cowboys will embark on the start of OTAs this week, which will give the team its latest opportunity to evaluate the offseason roster and see where additions need to be made.

Even before OTAs begin, it's clear the Cowboys still have some needs they could address, even after all of the moves the team made in recent months.

Five positions we deem the biggest areas of need right now are at running back, offensive tackle, cornerback, linebacker and edge rusher.

If the Cowboys are looking at free agency for an answer to one or more of those positions, these are the best players available at each.

Offensive tackle: Taylor Decker

Former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Until we see Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele rebound after a few lackluster seasons in a row, it's hard to have confidence in either one.

Dallas' two insurance policies aren't great, either, as rookie Drew Shelton and third-year tackle Nate Thomas are hardly locks to provide relief if Steele and Guyton struggle.

Decker, who requested his release from the Lions this offseason after the team wanted him to take a pay cut, would provide great competition at either tackle spot and could conceivably win out.

He is getting up there in age and is coming off a down season, but Decker still posted better numbers than both Steele and Guyton and there's reason to believe he can perform even better this coming season after he battled a shoulder injury in 2025.

Linebacker: Bobby Wagner

Former Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have a crowded linebackers room, but all of the most notable members are question marks.

DeMarvion Overshown has had major issues staying healthy, Dee Winters is an average-at-best starting option and Jaishawn Barham is completely unproven as a first-year player.

Wagner has been one of the best linebackers in the league for a decade-plus and showed no signs of slowing down last year after ranking fifth and second among linebackers in run defense grade and pass-rush grade, per Pro Football Focus, and posting 162 tackles.

We also know that head coach Brian Schottenheimer is a huge fan of the veteran, so maybe he can successfully lobby Dallas to sign Wagner at some point.

Edge rusher: Cameron Jordan

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Cowboys did a good job adding to their edge rushers room, but there are really no certainties in the group.

Rashan Gary had a disappointing second half of last season, Sam Williams had a disappointing year overall and Malachi Lawrence and Donovan Ezeiruaku are promising but unproven.

Jordan will turn 37 in July, so decline is a concern, but he's also coming off a season in which he posted 10.5 sacks. Lessening the concern about a possible decline, it's not like the Cowboys need the veteran to anchor the pass-rush by himself.

Running back: Najee Harris

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No, the Cowboys don't need a starting running back with Javonte Williams returning, but they could use a veteran behind him.

We like the promise Malik Davis showed last season, but the jury is still out on him as an RB2, especially when it comes to his abilities as a pass-catcher.

Behind Davis is Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, Israel Abanikanda and Dominic Robinson, all of whom are total wild cards given their overall lack of experience in the NFL.

Adding Harris gives the Cowboys a running back who can take some of the load off Williams to help keep him healthy over the course of the season, and we know he can take on a workhorse role and serve as a third-down back with his pass-catching and blocking abilities.

Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel were both very disappointing last season, which is why the addition of Cobie Durant was important. However, Durant offers no guarantee of the kind of upgrade the Cowboys need if he can win a starting job.

Sneed's career has taken a nosedive in recent years, but health has also been an issue and one has to wonder if that's why.

If he can even approach what he used to be, Sneed would no be an upgrade for a Dallas defense that was the NFL's worst against the pass last season.

Sneed will only garner a cheap, prove-it deal, so it wouldn't hurt to bring him in and see what he has left in the tank while also offering more competition at cornerback.