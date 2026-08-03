Biggest Overreaction Cowboys Fans Should Avoid After Week 1 of Training Camp

2026 training camp is moving quickly for the Dallas Cowboys, who have three practices behind them. On Monday, they will get together for their first padded practice, which will tell us much more about the team.

This isn't to say the earlier practices weren't important, because they were. The Cowboys are undergoing an overhaul on the defensive side of the ball. Following the worst defensive performances in franchise history, they fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hired former Philadelphia Eagles pass game coordinator and defensive back coach Christian Parker.

The first-year defensive coordinator not only brings in a completely different scheme, but more than half the starters he will work with are new to the team. Thankfully, several of those players have stood out, including rookies such as safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Jaishawn Barham. That's led to plenty of excitement, but with the first preseason game approaching quickly, fans must avoid falling into the trap of one major overreaction.

Which overreaction must Cowboys fans avoid?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all the changes on the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have been a hot topic this offseason. Several outlets are considering them one of the true contenders, but there continues to be one caveat. While no one is doubting the offense, which was one of the best in the entire league last year, there remains one big "if."

Each and every time the notion of Dallas contending for a title is mentioned, it's almost always followed by someone accurately stating that the defense has to improve. Fans should be encouraged by what they've seen not only with the additions, but also the early work that we've seen during camp. That said, we can't overreact and just assume the Cowboys are suddenly Super Bowl contenders just because they look good while practicing in shorts.

Cowboys defense will take time to gel

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's nothing wrong with being excited about the changes, but we have to be realistic. Not only is Parker entering his first season as a coordinator, but he's also going to be leaning on several rookies as well as a couple of second-year players, such as Donovan Ezeiruaku and Shavon Revel Jr.

Even some of the veterans are going to be learning an entirely new scheme. That's why fans should expect a few hiccups early in the season as the defense learns to communicate with one another. If all goes according to plan, they could have a solid defense by the end of the season, but expecting a well-oiled machine in Week 1 could lead to disappointment.

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