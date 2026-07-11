Blockbuster Trades Dallas Cowboys Should Look to Make Before Week 1 of 2026 NFL Season

As happy as we are with the Dallas Cowboys' offseason, questions still remain when it comes to the team's defense.

The Cowboys made a ton of changes on that side of the ball this offseason, but we still don't know how the pieces will fit and some of the players Dallas is depending on most aren't guaranteed to answer the bell, especially at edge rusher and linebacker.

With that in mind, we're taking a look at three blockbuster trades the Cowboys should explore before the start of the season.

Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The belief is that Crosby is going to stay in Las Vegas following the failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens because he voiced his intent to stay with the Raiders after it.

However, former Raiders beat writer and The California Post's Vincent Bonsignore isn't buying that notion.

“(A Crosby trade) is not some unrealistic pipe dream, either,” he said. “The same reasons that the Raiders traded Crosby to the Ravens in March are still in place.”

The concern with Crosby currently is with his knee, which had to have offseason surgery. But Crosby appears to be just fine going into training camp and he told reporters at the Sack Summit this week that he's feeling "amazing."

The Cowboys already have a crowded situation at edge rusher, but what they don't have is a sure thing who can provide the necessary jolt to the pass rush and elevate the defense.

Crosby, who is one of the premier edge rushers in the game, would instantly fix that, and he would bring great leadership to Dallas' locker room, also.

Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another position without a sure thing is linebacker, where Dallas is slated to start Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown, with Shemar James and Jaishawn Barham competing for LB3.

Winters is an OK but not great starter, Overshown has had issues staying healthy and Barham and James are both unproven.

Brooks would be just what the doctor ordered for the Dolphins to remedy that issue. The 29-year-old has become one of the better players at his position in the NFL after an All-Pro season in 2025. He'd amount to a massive upgrade to the Cowboys' run defense and would add more speed to the unit, too.

It makes all the sense in the world for the Dolphins to sell high on a player who could very well be on the decline by the time Miami is finished with its rebuild.

Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals 2025-2026 outside linebacker Josh Sweat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweat is another edge rusher the Cowboys should be keeping an eye on. The veteran, who tallied 12 sacks last season and is a former Pro Bowler, is reportedly disgruntled in Arizona.

The Cardinals would be wise to move him, as the team could use more draft capital to assist in its rebuild. Holding on the 29-year-old with multiple years to go before Arizona is competitive just wouldn't be a sound decision.

Along with his impressive history of production that includes two double-digit sack seasons and three campaigns with eight sacks or more in the last four, Sweat also brings a wealth of playoff experience that includes a Super Bowl ring.

Outside of Crosby, Sweat would be the best option among edge rushers who could be realistically available for the Cowboys to shore up their edge rushers room.