Just about everything that could go wrong for the Dallas Cowboys has gone wrong in 2026, and that includes the performance of kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Aubrey was a hot topic of conversation during the offseason as he and the Cowboys tried to hammer out a new deal that ultimately got done and resulted in Aubrey getting a record-setting deal, making him the highest-paid kicker in NFL.

But that four-year, $28 million deal is not looking good right now, and we haven't even entered the first year of the contract yet because it doesn't kick in until 2027.

Brandon Aubrey's 2026 struggles

Dallas Cowboys placekicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a forty-nine-yard field goal held by punter Bryan Anger (5) against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over his first three years with the Cowboys, Aubrey was one of the more reliable kickers in the NFL, especially from distance. So, the expectations were already high for him, but they were increased big time after he got his extension.

However, this season, Aubrey has missed six field goals from 50-plus yards, and he missed a crucial 40-yard field goal in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game Dallas lost by one point.

The 40-yard miss was especially jarring because that's considered a chip shot for the big-legged kicker, who has made 50- and 60-yard field goals look routine during his career.

Some of Aubrey's misses have been huge, too. Of his six misses in 2026, three of them have come in games where the Cowboys lost by three or fewer points.

Extra points have been an issue for Aubrey, also, with the Dallas kicker missing two of those this season.

In all, Aubrey ranks 27th in field goal percentage (77.8%) and 24th in extra point percentage (94.8%). Not exactly what the Cowboys had in mind when they backed up the Brinks truck for him.

Can Cowboys cut Aubrey in 2027?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any player can be cut if the team is motivated enough, even if there is a lot of dead money involved.

If the Cowboys cut Aubrey outright in 2027, not only would the move incur $11.6 million in dead money, but the Cowboys will actually lose $4.95 million in cap space, also, per Over the Cap.

The Cowboys could opt to cut him with a post-June 1 designation, in which case they would only incur $6.65 million in dead money and wouldn't lose any cap space, so there's the immediate out should the Cowboys look to go that route.

Over the three years that follow, Aubrey would account for dead money hits of $1.65 million in each, but Dallas would also save $5.2, $6.5 and $7 million, respectively.

If Aubrey is on the roster on the fifth day of the new league year in 2027, $5 million of his 2027 salary becomes guaranteed.

Will Cowboys cut Aubrey in 2027?

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) lines up to kick a field against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, we don't think the Cowboys will take approach, if for no other reason than Jerry Jones doesn't give up on players easily, especially ones he pays well.

Even the best kickers have down seasons and this might just be one of those bumps in the road for Aubrey, who had been stellar before the 2026 campaign. As painful as this season has been, Aubrey deserves another shot.

The Cowboys will likely give him one more season after this one, barring a complete meltdown over the final five games.

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