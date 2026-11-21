For the past two seasons, the Dallas Cowboys have been tough to watch. Despite having an elite quarterback to work with, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is just 11-15-1 and recently made a bold move to try to salvage this season.

Dallas announced that defensive coordinator Christian Parker would no longer call plays. While he will keep his title, senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will assume those duties on Sundays.

There are questions about how much this move will help, with Cowboys legend Troy Aikman saying he fails to see what it fixes. He also said that Parker was a scapegoat for Schottenheimer. He's not the only one who thinks the struggles go well beyond Parker, with The Athletic's Jonathan Jones quoting multiple sources who say Schottenheimer is now going to be the one on the hot seat.

One source told Jones that Parker is still expected to be a good coach, which suggests the issue comes down to Schottenheimer. Another said this move was all about Schottenheimer attempting to save face. A said this was a "Schottey hire-and-fire," which means all eyes will be on the head coach from here on out.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer talks to an at during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When Dallas dismissed Matt Eberflus last year, the defensive coordinator position came down to former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and Parker, who was the defensive pass game coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Parker impressed in the interviews, and the 34-year-old won the job on merit, his presentation and, according to multiple sources, a strong vote of confidence from Schottenheimer," Jones wrote.

"But the defense was hardly better this season, and after Dallas scored 40 points and lost at home to the 49ers on Sunday, the writing was on the wall. Now, as Parker fades into the background, the seat warms under Schottenheimer."

Brian Schottenheimer should have been the one on the chopping block

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision has already been made, so there's no putting the toothpaste back in the tube. That said, the wrong coach is the one who took the majority of the heat.

While Parker struggled as a defensive coach, Schottenheimer is the one who should have been on the hot seat. As bad as the defense has looked under Parker, the truth is that it wasn't any better before he got there. We can also look at Parker's past and see that he has had success everywhere he has gone.

The same can't be said for Schottenheimer, who was on no-one's radar as a head coach, or even a coordinator, when Dallas hired him in 2025. For that reason, he's the one who should have been on the chopping block amidst all these struggles. But for that to happen, Jerry Jones would have to admit his mistake in hiring Schottenheimer, which isn't happening anytime soon.

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