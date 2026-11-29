A complete meltdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day might have sealed Brian Schottenheimer's fate. Jerry Jones has been adamant that he has faith in the current head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but even he finally sounded hopeless following their latest loss.

Jones spent a lot of money on the team's elite offensive roster and rebuilt the defense this offseason. Despite his efforts, the Cowboys are just 5-7 and Schottenheimer is 12-16-1 overall as a head coach. That makes if feel as though a change is necessary, which is what NFL insider Jason La Canfora expects.

Not only does La Canfora believe the Cowboys will be looking for a new head coach in 2027, but he also has a name in mind to top their wish list: Sean McDermott.

The #Cowboys will be looking for a new head coach. It was clear before Thanksgiving and Jerry Jones can't really hide it anymore - how about a real proven HC for a chance? Sean McDermott should be atop this list : https://t.co/kcCdfshl0m — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 28, 2026

Is Sean McDermott a good fit in Dallas?

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDermott spent nine years as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and brought stability to a franchise that had been in a major slump. McDermott ended a 17-year playoff drought during his first season with the franchise, which was in 2017.

They missed the playoffs in 2018, which was Josh Allen's rookie campaign, but then made it seven consecutive years. McDermott was fired ahead of the 2026 season with a record of 98-50 in the regular season and 8-8 in the postseason. He had plenty of success, but was unable to get to the Super Bowl, which is why Buffalo moved on.

In Dallas, they're craving the exact type of stability McDermott brought to Buffalo, especially on the defensive side of the ball. McDermott, who was a defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers before becoming a head coach, was great at getting the most out of his players on that side of the ball. Over the past few seasons, the Cowboys have had coaching staffs that struggle to get much of anything out of their talent.

McDermott would also help put Jones' mind at ease. The Dallas owner typically favors coaches with extensive experience, and that preference likely grew after watching Mike McCarthy lead Dallas to multiple 12-win seasons with a healthy Dak Prescott. By comparison, Schottenheimer has just 12 wins in nearly two full seasons, despite having Prescott available for every game.

Hiring McDermott might not create the biggest splash, and he would need a talented offensive coordinator to call plays on that side, but there's no denying he would bring instant credibility to a team that currently has none.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —