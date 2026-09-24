Brian Schottenheimer Heaps Praise on Cowboys OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku

2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku has emerged as one of the more consistent defenders on the Dallas Cowboys this season, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer has taken notice.

While appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Schottenheimer said that Ezeiruaku has been playing awesome, and while the crew discussed that he hasn't racked up the sacks, Schottenheimer said those will come in bunches as long as Ezeiruaku continues to play at this level.

"He's playing awesome. He really is. I think, you know, we say it this way, whether you're talking about, you know, turnovers on defense, creating them, or sacks, they come in bunches. Is it going to be this week? Shoot, I hope so. But he's been playing incredible," Schottenheimer said.

"And if you really look at technique that he's using, man. He's creating a really cool assortment of tools with his pass rush moves, and I think that's really cool to see for a young player. He's taking a lot of the coaching and the things that Chidera (Uzo-Diribe), BT Jordan, CP are all teaching him, and this guy is developing at a high, high, high rate."

Dallas Cowboys LB Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates with DT Kenny Clark after a defensive play against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two games, Ezeiruaku has 13 tackles and a half-sack, and one forced fumble. PFF credits him with five pressures and four quarterback hurries as Ezeiruaku has been camping out in the opposing team's backfield.

He's also faced some rather mobile quarterbacks in Jaxson Dart, Jayden Daniels, and Marcus Mariota. This weekend, that won't be any easier, since Dallas will take on the Baltimore Ravens, who have arguably the most mobile quarterback in the NFL in Lamar Jackson.

Cowboys need their defenders to start closing out plays

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambles against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing Ezeiruaku get into the backfield has been impressive, but the Dallas defense needs to find a way to close things out. Getting pressure is great, but to truly help their team enter contender status, they need players such as Ezeiruaku, Von Miller, Malachi Lawrence, and Quinnen Williams to start making plays.

They have had a couple of strong performances from rookie Caleb Downs, who had a sack in Week 1, and Jaishawn Barham, who had a forced fumble in Week 2. Creating turnovers is the quickest way for this defense to turn things around under Christian Parker and that starts with the pass rush, which has been led by their second-year breakout star in Ezeiruaku.

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