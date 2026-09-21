Caleb Downs, Former Ohio State Teammate Sonny Styles Share Special Moment After Cowboys Win

The Dallas Cowboys found their way into the win column on Sunday evening, with a dominant performance against the division rival Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

After a slow start in Week One, the Cowboys offense was firing on all cylinders, with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauling in five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. The Cowboys never looked back. Lamb finished with eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns, including Dak Prescott's franchise record-setting toss.

While the offense was the talk of the night, the Cowboys' defense also showed some major improvements, holding the Commanders to just 20 points and forcing a turnover thanks to linebacker Dee Winters' fumble recovery.

Winters finished the game with a team-high seven solo tackles (9 total) and one tackle for a loss. Rookie defensive back Caleb Downs tied Winters with nine total tackles. It was the second straight impressive performance for Downs to start his NFL career, and after the game he got to share a special moment with a familiar face.

Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles Share Special On-FIeld Moment

After the game, Downs linked up with former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate Sonny Styles, who was a fellow top-15 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Commanders selected Styles with the No. 7 overall pick, while Downs went to the Cowboys at No. 11 overall.

The two men came together for a jersey swap following Dallas' win and their first game against each other as division rivals.

During their time together as Ohio State teammates, the two players led the vaunted Buckeyes defense en route to winning the 2024 national championship, while both earned All-American honors. Now, they'll be looking forward to leading their respective defenses in the NFL for years to come.

Through two games this season, Downs has recorded 17 total tackles, one quarterback hit, one sack, and one forced fumble. He is quickly showing why the Cowboys believe he can be a long-term solution to the team's secondary and the future leader of the defense.

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs poses for a photo after the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After facing Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels in his first two NFL games, Downs is going to face a step up in competition in Week 3, when the Cowboys face former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a historic game at the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

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