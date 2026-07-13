Caleb Downs Rumored To Have Highest Dallas Cowboys Madden Rookie Rating Ever

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash in the 2026 NFL Draft when they traded up to select Ohio State All-American safety Caleb Downs, who many believed to be the best overall prospect in this year's class.

What worked in Dallas' favor is positional value. Because safeties are often underdrafted and offensive skill positions get priority, Downs fell right into Dallas' lap.

Now, the team has a perfect centerpiece in the secondary for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and a player the team can build around as it aims to revamp its defense.

There are some high expectations for Downs entering his rookie campaign, and he's even considered among the preseason favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but now there's another accolade that Downs can add to his rookie resume.

Caleb Downs' Rumored Madden 27 Player Rating Is Historic

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs takes a break during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The X account MUTLeaks took to social media over the weekend to share the rumored "Top 100 player ratings" and "Top rookie ratings" for Madden 27, which is set to release next month.

According to the leaks, Downs will be tied for the highest-rated rookie player rating in the game at 82 overall, along with Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love.

But while Downs is tied for the highest rookie rating in this year's class, he's the highest-rated Cowboys rookie for a Madden launch day in history, barring any changes. The previous record belonged to Ezekiel Elliott, who was an 80 overall as a rookie in Madden 17.

Elliott went on to have a successful career with the Cowboys and burst onto the scene during his rookie campaign, so the Dallas faithful can hope for a similar result when Downs takes the field.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Cowboys' other first-round pick, edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, he checked in at 79 overall, which is tied for the fifth-highest rating in the rookie class. Whether the Cowboys' 2026 rookies make an immediate impact on the field this season remains to be seen, but they certainly have the opportunity to do so in the virtual world.

EA Sports' Madden NFL 27 is set to hit shelves on Thursday, August 13, 2026, for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Windows. Madden NFL 27 will cost between $69.99 and $139.99, depending on the edition you purchase.

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